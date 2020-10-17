Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick calls for GAA games to be suspended

Fitzpatrick worried about length of senior footballers' trip to face Cork today
Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick calls for GAA games to be suspended

Louth GAA chairman and local TD Peter Fitzpatrick. File photo

Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 00:00
John Fogarty

Louth County Board chairman and Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick has called for the GAA to postpone the inter-county season.

Former Fine Gael member Fitzpatrick, whose senior county footballers travel to Cork today where they hope a win will help them avoid relegation from Division 3, believes the trip is not a safe one to make as Covid-19 cases rise across the island.

“I’m going to get trouble for this but for the last number of weeks I have raised concerns with Croke Park. I think all the National League and Championship games should be called off for the simple reason that the virus is out of control.

“For the last three meetings of the county chairpersons, I have called for the National League games to be played at neutral venues at least. I’m just very concerned with the distances that are being travelled by teams this weekend.

“Last Thursday week, we had a county chairpersons meeting and I pleaded again with Croke Park for the games not to go ahead at the home venues. Louth are leaving Dundalk at 8:30am in the morning for the game in Cork that is at 4pm. They’re coming straight back afterwards.

“You’re talking 10 hours or more of travel together. They’re stopping in Semple Stadium on the way down to get something to eat and then eating again in Cork after the game.

I just think the way things are at the moment, I personally think the games shouldn’t be going ahead and the way things are going at the moment I think it’s going to be very hard to play the Championship.

Former Louth manager Fitzpatrick says it stands out that the GAA are not calling off games while other sports or teams are suspending activities.

“In fairness to the CMO (chief medical officer) Tony Holohan he has recommended we lock up for the next four to six weeks. I think the Government is going to have to deal with the man because he seems to be talking a lot of sense.

“Look at Fermanagh and you have to suspect nearly every team in the National League has a case of it. Look at Shamrock Rovers postponing games because of cases. We’re calling nothing off.”

Where Fitzpatrick doesn’t agree with Holohan is making an exception for elite sport, senior inter-county Gaelic games and horse racing in Level 5. Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said on Thursday it would not be possible for Championship to be played at such a high level of restriction.

“I have grandchildren and if you’re not able to visit your own family I don’t see any reason why sports should be able to go ahead,” remarks Fitzpatrick.

If Level 5 comes in, all sports will have to go. You can’t pick and choose. Leo and myself don’t always see eye to eye but I agree with him this time!

More in this section

Dublin v Kildare - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final GPA: GAA season should go ahead - provided safeguards are put in place
Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 Kerry U20s confirm Covid case on day before All-Ireland semi-final
Donal Óg Cusack names his Cork minor hurling team to face Clare Donal Óg Cusack names his Cork minor hurling team to face Clare

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices