Kerry U20s confirm Covid case on day before All-Ireland semi-final

John Sugrue and his management team have taken the decision to stand down a number of players who may be considered close contacts
Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 15:06
John Fogarty

Kerry’s U20s have been hit with a major Covid blow ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway tomorrow.

John Sugrue and his management team have taken the decision to stand down a number of players who may be considered close contacts with a member of the panel who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Just over 24 hours before their clash with Galway in LIT Gaelic Grounds, Kerry GAA this afternoon released the following statement: “A member of the Kerry U20 football Panel has tested positive for Covid-19. On receipt of this information and in advance of contract tracing by the HSE, the U20 Management have felt it prudent that a number of players who may have been in contact with the player should self-isolate.

“This decision by Management is taken in the interest of public health and these Panel members will only rejoin the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE. The U20 Management and Panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and Public Health guidelines.”

Galway's U20s are also depleted as a result of their Moycullen players being stood down for Covid-related reasons.

The winners of the Kerry-Galway game are due to face Dublin or Tyrone in next weekend’s final. Kerry are hoping to reach their first U20/U21 final since 2008.

