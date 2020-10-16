James McCarthy: Championship clash with Westmeath should be in Mullingar 

Dublin footballer James McCarthy has admitted that playing their championship opener against Westmeath at a neutral venue “doesn't make much sense”.

The Leinster Council on Thursday confirmed the venues for the upcoming championship with MW Hire O’Moore Park hosting the 10-in-a-row chasing Dubs’ clash with the Lake County.

Curiously, TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar is being used to stage the first round tie between Louth and Longford in the provincial championship.

While emphasising that he and his team were happy to play the game anywhere, he questioned not giving a team home advantage for the game which is set to be played behind closed doors.

"Yeah look, we played there before,” he said of the Portlaoise venue. “It'll be fine, it is what is, but it probably makes more sense to play it in Cusack Park in Westmeath and I don't know why they're not doing that, it doesn't make much sense.

"Look, it will be fine, we'll play where we're told,” he said on a video call with members of the media to mark Dublin GAA and sponsor AIG Insurance officially unveiling their new O’Neill’s playing kit.

McCarthy added that given the fact that there would be no crowd at the game, he could see no reason not to play the championship opener in Mullingar.

In a championship build-up that has seen face masks, social distancing and media calls through Microsoft Teams all as part of the ‘new normal’, there are also changes to the game on the field for McCarthy and the defending champions to look forward to, most notably the offensive mark.

"It definitely adds a bit of a string to your bow if you can implement it well. It's a free shot for a forward,” seven-time All-Ireland winner McCarthy said.

"We actually haven't had that much practice with it ourselves as a team because we have been so disruptive, so I still think you play off your instinct, you play fast, but in certain moments in games if you're a point up and it's tight, you may look for the mark to slow it down a bit and take a score when you need one.

Surely relieved to be answering tactical questions rather than talking about you-know-what, McCarthy is looking forward to getting back out on the pitch in the blue of Dublin. While it must be tempting to look at these last two league matches as Championship warm-ups, the experienced Ballymun Kickhams man insists they will be going as hard as ever to get the win when they meet Meath at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

“We’ll try to get our team together as soon as we can, and try to get a bit of form together going into championship. We’ve Meath then Galway away. They’re two nice games to get ready for championship.

We’ll definitely be going to win the games, all out for them.

While it’s a welcome return to be back talking about football - for players and media alike - Covid is, and you fear will continue to be, lurking in the background.

With the possibility of teams with an outbreak in their panel being thrown out of the championship, that worry will remain a constant in this truncated campaign. For McCarthy and Dublin, chasing 10 Leinster and six All-Ireland titles in a row, that is not how they want this run to end.

"It's a very tough situation,” McCarthy said. “You'd like to think that they'd surely postpone games and give teams a chance, if a team really is hit badly with loads of cases, you'd like to think that they'd incorporate that.

We'd certainly like to be taken out on the pitch more so than if something like that happened, absolutely.

Meanwhile, should Dublin defeat Westmeath, the rest of their provincial campaign will be at GAA HQ. The Leinster Council announced yesterday that both SFC semi-finals and the final will take place at Croke Park. Elsewhere, Wexford host Wicklow with the winners at home to Meath in the quarter-final while Carlow travel to Offaly with the winner playing Kildare in Portlaoise. The winners of Louth and Longford will play Laois in either Tullamore or Pearse Park.

It was also announced that every game in the province’s senior hurling championship will be in Croke Park.

- James McCarthy was in attendance at Parnell Park to help Dublin GAA and sponsors AIG Insurance to officially launch the new Dublin jersey.