Ursula Jacob hopes lessons from Cork fixtures row are learned

Ursula Jacob hopes lessons can be learned from the latest high profile dual player clash between the LGFA and their camogie counterparts.

After a week of talks, Cork’s All-Ireland senior camogie championship Group 1 fixture against Galway has been moved from Saturday, November 7 to Sunday, November 8 so as to avoid a fixtures clash on November 7 for Cork dual players Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Meabh Cahalane, Fiona Keating, and Ciara McCarthy.

However, fixture clashes are still possible on two further weekends next month. The All-Ireland camogie quarter-final is fixed for the same day - November 14 - as Cork’s All-Ireland ladies football championship group fixture against Cavan, while the All-Ireland camogie semi-finals are penciled in for Saturday, November 28, the same weekend the ladies football semi-finals will take place.

Wexford camogie legend Jacob says the Camogie Association and Ladies Gaelic Football Association have enough to worry about with coronavirus that asking players to pick one code over the other.

“These girls want to concentrate and focus on preparing and training at a high level – they don’t want the stress of having to deal with striking or dealing with media interest on this.

Their focus should be on the playing, and there are enough challenges in the current environment in relation to Covid-19, restrictions and protocol.

“You want to take it out of the players’ hands as much as possible, you want the county boards and the two organisations to come together and deal with the logistics and facilitating the dual players.

"I want to see the likes of Hannah Looney represent her county at ladies football and camogie because that’ll only raise the standard across the board.

"You don’t want girls giving up or choosing one over the other. Why can’t they love playing both games?”

Jacob expressed huge sympathy for the Cork players who were caught in the middle, and she understood why the possibility of strike action had been aired as they sought a resolution to an issue that was not of their making.

"I can understand from a Cork point of view that this is not just a situation that has happened this year,” she said at the launch of RTÉ’s 2020 Championship coverage.

“This has happened the last three, four or five years and at times, it feels like repeating the same thing over and over that they can't understand how planning at the start of the year can't facilitate the dual player.

I understand that they're going down the strike if that's the last resort, I say 'fair play to them’, they're staying very unified about it. That kind of thinking can bring a panel even tighter together as a close-knit unit.