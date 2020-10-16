Seán Cavanagh disappointed by brother's 'bizarre' Tyrone treatment

Seán Cavanagh admits he was disappointed neither the Tyrone County Board nor Mickey Harte officially thanked his brother Colm following his recent inter-county retirement.

After 13 seasons, two-time All-Star Colm announced his decision on Twitter last month but there was no comment from either the board or Harte in the aftermath.

“I have spoken to Colm about it because it was a little bit bizarre because he was a serious servant,” says Cavanagh.

“Although, I have seen it here before. I don’t think we give enough on reflection to some players that have bought the fight for our counties for a long number of years. I saw players who retired after winning three All-Irelands in the late Noughties in a similar position so it is not just Colm, I would say that.

It was a big surprise given the fact he led the fight and showed leadership on the field for the last couple of years, at times almost single-handedly.

"It was a little bit strange and probably disappointing from our point of view.”

It’s Cavanagh’s view players will - or will be asked to - mask Covid-19 symptoms to play for their counties in the weeks ahead.

"Players will be encouraged to hide potential symptoms of sickness and illness, which is kind of a scary thing because if I was a county player going into the game and I started to have symptoms and it could be Covid-related, I know in my head, because I was one of these guys that just always wanted to get on with it and never wanted to diminish my chances or the team’s chances.

“I know I would be feeling, ‘Right, I have to conceal this’ and that’s the scarier thing for me, that there’s going to be pressure on players, I have no doubt, either individually or from a team perspective, that if they start to have symptoms to go and keep away from people, don’t disclose close contacts.”

- Seán Cavanagh was speaking at the launch of RTÉ's coverage of the 2020 Championships