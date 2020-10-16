Mickey Harte: Tyrone won't hold back in Championship dress rehearsal 

Mickey Harte has promised Tyrone will hold nothing back in Sunday’s NFL clash with Donegal, despite the proximity of the Ulster Championship tie between the counties two weeks later.

There’ll be no shadow boxing at Ballybofey, at least not from the Red Hands, who will be sent out to throw everything at their north-west neighbours.

Depending on the result of Galway’s clash with Mayo earlier in the afternoon, Tyrone could find themselves needing a result to lift themselves out of relegation trouble.

“I don’t think we can afford to do any shadow-boxing, this game is too important, we have to do the best we can to get the best result we can and let the Championship game take care of itself,” said Harte.

“We’ll be seeing the best we have to offer in the League and hopefully the best we have to offer two weeks later in the Championship.”

The Red Hand boss hinted that former Aussie Rules star Conor McKenna is unlikely to make his first senior start this weekend.

Harte cautioned against unrealistic expectations of the 24-year-old, but he’s excited about the contribution McKenna can make in the future.

“It’s good that he’s back, it’s just great that he’s back, it’s typical of a lad who’s left and come back, he’s a bit older and a bit stronger physically.

He just loves playing sport and obviously Gaelic games was a big pull on his heartstrings even when he was in Australia, so I’m glad that he’s back, it’s a real asset and a real bonus to this team at this moment in time.

“Nobody can expect too much of him, he hasn’t been playing Gaelic football on a regular basis for five years.

“But he’s a very skilful and very athletic player and no doubt he will add to our potential.” A derby fixture guaranteed to pull in a bumper crowd in normal times will be played in an empty Pairc MacCumhaill.

Despite the absence of big match atmosphere, Harte has no doubt the players will not allow the circumstances affect their performance levels.

“People going to see the matches really give it the atmosphere and it’s something you can’t replicate any other way than by having people there.

“But in the circumstances that prevail at the minute, we have to accept that and get used to the idea that the atmosphere will be different but I don’t think it’ll take away from the energy of the games.

“It’s good if there’s great numbers but I think the players will adapt and adjust and will be out to give it their all.

“I’ve no worries about the commitment of the players, a bit of atmosphere will be missing but people will still be able to talk about the game, which is really part and parcel of the whole thing again, discussions of how it went and how it might’ve been, that’ll still be there for the general public even if they’re not there at the venue.”