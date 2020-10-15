Meath GAA mourns All-Ireland winner Terry Kearns 

Terry Kearns, whose fisted goal in the second half of the 1967 All-Ireland SFC final was the decisive score in Meath's victory over Cork, has passed away at the age of 75.

The Cork side, captained by Denis Coughlan, had the better of the opening period in the '67 title decider and led by 0-4 to 0-1 at the break.

But Kearns' crucial score six minutes after the switching of ends turned the tide and Meath went on to win by 1-9 to 0-9 with the midfielder adding two points to his green flag effort.

A member of the St Vincent's (Ardcath) club, Kearns toured Australia with the Royal county squad in the spring of 1968. He filled the centre-back berth in Meath's eventful championship campaign in 1970.

That year Meath made an amazing comeback from an 11-point deficit to defeat Offaly by 2-22 to 5-12 in the Leinster final. But after a penultimate round victory over Galway, Kerry won the September showdown by 2-19 to 0-18.

That was the first year in which games in provincial finals and All-Ireland championships were played over 80 minutes.

The St Vincent's club paid tribute to one of its "finest ever" players.

"St. Vincent's GFC would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the family of Terry Kearns who passed away this morning.

"Terry was one of the finest to ever pull on a St. Vincent's jersey and was part of the 1967 All Ireland winning Meath team, scoring the crucial goal in the process.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."