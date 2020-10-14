John Heslin admits concern for 'health and welfare' of inter-county players

“At what stage does the ‘inter-county return badly needed in these grim days’ commentary end?
John Heslin: 'At what stage does the ‘inter-county return badly needed in these grim days’ commentary end?'

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 21:28
Joel Slattery

Westmeath footballer John Heslin has questioned the staging of the GAA Championships as the number of coronavirus cases here continues to rise.

Just days before the resumption of the National League, the Lake County star said he was “concerned from a health and welfare perspective”.

Reacting to news that there were over 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, Heslin wrote on Twitter: 

“At what stage does the ‘inter-county return badly needed in these grim days’ commentary end?

“I am concerned from a health and welfare perspective, both individually and collectively, for those contributing to the inter-county season.”

Westmeath play Laois in Division 2 of the National Football League on Saturday as they prepare for a Leinster Championship clash with 10-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

