BBC Northern Ireland to show live six Ulster SFC games

BBC Sport NI will screen live six of the eight fixtures in this year's Ulster SFC, with highlights of the other two games.

The TV coverage starts with a double-header on November 1 — Donegal v Tyrone at Ballybofey followed by Derry v Armagh at Celtic Park.

Highlights of Monaghan’s preliminary round match against Cavan will be shown between the two live games.

The coverage continues on November 7 with the meeting of Antrim and the winners of the Cavan v Monaghan tie, followed by the quarter-final match between Fermanagh and Down on November 8.

The first Ulster semi-final on November 14 will be shown live on Sky Sports, with highlights on BBC NI.

And BBC NI has the second semi-final live on November 15, as well as the final on November 22.

The BBC coverage will be anchored by Mark Sidebottom, who will be joined by pundits Oisin McConville, Peter Canavan, Martin McHugh, and All-Martin Clarke.

Thomas Niblock will be on commentary with Thomas Kane and Tessa Fleming on sideline duty.

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor BBC Sport NI, said:

“We know that the 2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship is going to be very different than any that have gone before. Restrictions on crowd numbers and the condensed schedule mean that there is an added responsibility on partner broadcasters to show matches to as many people as possible.

“I am therefore pleased that BBC Sport NI is able to screen six games live as well as broadcasting two deferred matches this year and I would like to thank the GAA and RTÉ for their co-operation in facilitating this coverage.

“We know that the Championship is important to so many people and I hope that by broadcasting these games we can help give people something to cheer about at this time.”