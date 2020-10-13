Mike Casey an injury blow for Limerick but Richie English on the comeback trail

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely admits it is looking likely Mike Casey will be sidelined for a significant period with a knee injury.

Although there was some positive news about fellow full-back Richie English and Darragh O’Donovan returning to action, Na Piarsaigh defender Casey appears to be out of the Championship after hurting himself in the challenge win over Galway in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

At a virtual media briefing this evening ahead of the Munster SHC first round game against Clare on Sunday week, Kiely couldn’t say for certain it was an anterior cruciate ligament tear (ACL) but was downcast.

“Well, we are not to the end of the process yet, but listen, he has damaged his knee but he’s got to go to Santry for further investigative scans. But at the moment unfortunately it’s not looking great for him.

“It was just a simple landing. It was probably your textbook knee injury where a player just lands and tries to turn on landing, and that was it really. We’ve had one neatly each year for the last five years in the squad, and hopefully this is the one for this year only, if it turns out to be confirmed and fully investigated over the coming days.

"But at the minute, it looks like that is the case. But obviously we still have to go through the process.”

Kiely has not ruled out English from making a comeback in the Championship after he tore his ACL in a league game against Galway earlier this year.

“Richie has made fantastic progress over the last six months under the guidance Dr James Ryan and (physio) Mark Melbourne. He’s running hard, he’s working very hard and I’ve no doubt he will put on the green jersey again over the coming months. He just has a small bit of work to do but nothing massive.”

There was also positive news about English’s Doon club-mate Darragh O’Donovan who missed the closing stages of his club’s run to the senior final.

“Darragh O’Donovan has returned to full training. Darragh suffered a knee injury in a club game, very similar circumstances, landing and twisting at the same time. He was very fortunate that it wasn’t a more serious injury at the same time it necessitated that he missed a couple of games with his club, really important games for his club, county semi-final, county final - nobody wants to miss those games.

“Darragh knew and his club knew that the injury at the time was just too serious to take any chances with and the pragmatic and right decision was taken not to participate in those games.

"The proof is in the pudding and he is back in full training. It’s just a pity he wasn’t able to play in that series of games for his club.

“He’s a young player. And I’ve no doubt that they’re a good club with a really good under-age academy feeding into their system and will make county semi-finals and finals many times over the next six, seven, eight years and I know Darragh will play a big part in those games but the right decision was taken by the club and Darragh to give himself a chance to heal fully before he went back training or playing.”

Kiely joined the chorus of hurling figures against the decision to introduce the yellow sliotar for this year’s Championship, describing it as “crazy”.

He said: “We all knew the reason why helmets were introduced, because people were losing eyes and teeth. It was very clear-cut. Sliotar, I have never heard anybody complain about the sliotar up until this point and you know it’s been introduced now and we just have to get one with it.

“Yeah, I just don’t have any real understanding as to why this decision was made. I don’t. I don’t believe there was a wide enough conversation had across the Association about it either. It's a huge change to be making to change the colour of our ball that we have been using for over 120, 130 years. I just think it’s crazy, crazy. Listen, it is what it is. We move on.”

Regularly one of the more positive voices about the possibility of a Championship this year, the principal of the Abbey School in Tipperary town maintains his belief the competition will be played.

“Listen, any of us tomorrow morning don’t know what we’re going to face these days. You could go for a cup of coffee at 11 o’clock and come back at 11.40 and be told the school is closing in three hours, as it was in March. So that’s just the world we’re living in at the moment - it changes very quickly.

“That being said, I am actually very confident that the Championship will go ahead. Maybe that’s me being foolish but I just think barring a major outbreak of the virus and we all have to make sure that doesn’t happen hurling or no hurling because we all understand the implications for society as a whole but we’re hopeful that the measures we’ve taken we can keep our group as safe as possible.”