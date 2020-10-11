Jim McGuinness not expected to coach Galway despite being filmed taking drills

McGuinness has not returned to coaching since he was removed as head coach of Charlotte Independence soccer team in June 2019
Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness gives encouragement to Kevin Cassidy duering the 2011 Championship.

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 20:18
John Fogarty

Jim McGuinness is not expected to be part of the Galway senior football coaching ticket for the forthcoming season.

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning manager was filmed conducting football drills in Tuam on Sunday. However, it is understood he oversaw some of the session while conducting a sports psychology and performance module with the players that could not take place indoors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Manager Pádraic Joyce has already assembled a strong management team involving John Concannon, John Divilly and Micheál Ó Domhnaill. McGuinness won a Sigerson Cup alongside Joyce for Tralee RTC in 1998.

McGuinness has not returned to coaching since he was removed as head coach of Charlotte Independence soccer team in June 2019.

The Glenties man was the only manager to have got the better of Jim Gavin’s Dublin in Championship when Donegal beat them in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final.

Galway resume their Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign this weekend at the top of the table. They will look to claim the Division 1 title by beating Mayo in Tuam on Sunday, which could also relegate their neighbours, before entertaining Dublin in Salthill seven days later.

They then have 13 days to prepare for their Connacht SFC semi-final against Sligo in Pearse Stadium on November 7.

Meanwhile, a number of Mayo clubs are believed to be interested in recruiting Paul Galvin as their new manager.

The 2009 footballer of the year left the post as Wexford boss last month having moved to the west.

On Saturday, Kevin Johnson stepped down as Ballintubber manager having led them to successive titles in 2018 and ‘19.

Mike Solan will be another sought after manager having confirmed he has stepped down as Mayo U20 manager after five seasons at the helm. The Ballaghaderreen man led the county to an All-Ireland and two Connacht titles.

