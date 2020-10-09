Yellow sliotars and water breaks to be part of Championship 2020

Water breaks will be used in the inter-county game
Yellow sliotars and water breaks to be part of Championship 2020

A general view of a yellow sliotar used during the AIG Super 11's Fenway Classic Semi-Final match between Dublin and Galway at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, USA. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 18:13
Joel Slattery

There will be yellow sliotars used in the All-Ireland SHC this year, the GAA have announced.

The move, touted in the Irish Examiner last December, comes after a yellow ball was seen in the Super 11s series in the US. 

The playing conditions for the upcoming championship, delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic have also confirmed that water breaks will be used in the inter-county game. Such break, that last a minute and are called by the referee between the 15th and 20th minutes, have been seen across the country in the club championships.

They remain for the provincial and All-Ireland championships as Maor Uisce are not permitted in either football or hurling.

Elsewhere, the GAA confirmed that a maximum of 12 additional backroom personnel will also be granted access to the 'controlled zone' on matchday.

Only players named in the 26-player panel for senior games, 24-player for U20 and minor, will be permitted access to this area.

More in this section

Watch: Brid Stack's Australian adventure - 'the hardest part will be the bounce' Watch: Brid Stack's Australian adventure - 'the hardest part will be the bounce'
Motion 46 is passed 29/2/2020 GAA AGMs will have to be done virtually, clubs and counties told
'The only way to do it': Gaelic football stars voice support for 'split season' 'The only way to do it': Gaelic football stars voice support for 'split season'

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices