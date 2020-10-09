Yellow sliotars and water breaks to be part of Championship 2020

There will be yellow sliotars used in the All-Ireland SHC this year, the GAA have announced.

The move, touted in the Irish Examiner last December, comes after a yellow ball was seen in the Super 11s series in the US.

The playing conditions for the upcoming championship, delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic have also confirmed that water breaks will be used in the inter-county game. Such break, that last a minute and are called by the referee between the 15th and 20th minutes, have been seen across the country in the club championships.

They remain for the provincial and All-Ireland championships as Maor Uisce are not permitted in either football or hurling.

Elsewhere, the GAA confirmed that a maximum of 12 additional backroom personnel will also be granted access to the 'controlled zone' on matchday.

Only players named in the 26-player panel for senior games, 24-player for U20 and minor, will be permitted access to this area.