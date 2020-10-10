Bernard Brogan: 2020 can be the year of the underdogs

Bernard Brogan has predicted a "year for the underdogs" in the Championship and has warned the GAA to prepare for possible "mass gatherings" and emotional celebrations as a result.

The former Dublin star reckons there'll be numerous upsets and "banana skinsfs in every province" as factors like the knockout championship, poor weather conditions and possible Covid-19 related absentees combine to upset the status quo.

With this in mind, Brogan reckons it's important that the GAA has plans in place to deal with, for instance, Westmeath shocking Dublin in the Leinster quarter-finals next month, a result that could prompt unexpected celebrations afterwards.

"A plan needs to be put in place to manage a situation like that because there will be games where this happens that will be life-changing for fans and different teams," said Brogan.

"There's nothing surer than there will be a few bolters, and there will be provincial medals coming back to places that probably haven't seen them for a long time. Or there'll be a team that wins an All-Ireland that mightn't have thought they would.

"I think the GAA needs to learn and there needs to be communication to every county board, or every team, on how to manage it. That if Westmeath beat Dublin, what are the protocols in Westmeath to manage that situation? Or if it happens in a Leinster final, or if Clare win a provincial title, what happens there?

"Will there be celebrations like that if a team does something special? Yes, there will be

I know people are a bit smarter now and hopefully, they'll have learned from the club championships but emotions just get the better of you.

Dublin remain favourites to retain the Leinster title and to go on and complete an All-Ireland six-in-a-row despite losing a host of players since the 2019 Championship including Brogan, Jack McCaffrey and Diarmuid Connolly.

But former Footballer of the Year Brogan said the bookmakers could be made to look foolish in a number of instances around the country.

"It's a year for the underdogs," he maintained. "If I was an underdog in any game I'd be licking my lips.

"The ground will be so wet that speed merchants and the quick turners, the silky footballers, they'll be slowed down so the game will be about...if you look at any of the Leagues over the last number of years, even last year, Dublin found it hard in the National League early in the year when the ground is a bit different so it's going to be a really difficult Championship to predict.

"You look at the club scene, you see Slaughtneil coming together, teams like that that are very well rounded, that work hard as a team, that work well as a unit. I think that that dynamic is going to dictate results."

Aside from Brogan and Connolly, Eoghan O'Gara has also left since the 2019 campaign, robbing new manager Dessie Farrell of three forward options. Brogan is optimistic that new stars will shine in attack and namechecked a couple in particular.

"Paddy Small looks the real deal," said Brogan of the Ballymun Kickhams player who won a Dublin SFC medal recently. "He looks like he's evolved again, looks very comfortable on the ball.

"I think Sean Bugler, my own club man, is a guy that could potentially have a big say. He's a scoring wing-forward and Dessie knows him from underage."

