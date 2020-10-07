Waterford GAA launch investigation into Dungarvan decision to field player awaiting Covid-19 result

The executive committee of the Waterford County Board will carry out an investigation into Dungarvan GAA club fielding a player in last weekend’s county intermediate football final who was, at the time, awaiting the result of a coronavirus test.

Dungarvan beat Kill in Saturday’s game at Walsh Park but had to suspend all activities after one of their team was subsequently confirmed as having contracted the disease.

The club have since apologised for its mishandling of the situation.

A statement from Waterford County Board this evening said: “The Management Executive of Waterford County Board at an online meeting tonight Wednesday, October 7th agreed to carry out an investigation into the matter from the Intermediate Football Final of the positive Covid-19 case.

“Waterford GAA will not be in a position to make any further comment on the matter until the process has concluded.”