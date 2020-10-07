Waterford GAA launch investigation into Dungarvan decision to field player awaiting Covid-19 result

The club have since apologised for its mishandling of the situation
Waterford GAA launch investigation into Dungarvan decision to field player awaiting Covid-19 result

Dungarvan beat Kill in Saturday’s game at Walsh Park but had to suspend all activities after one of their team was subsequently confirmed as having contracted Covid-19. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 21:24
Eoghan Cormican

The executive committee of the Waterford County Board will carry out an investigation into Dungarvan GAA club fielding a player in last weekend’s county intermediate football final who was, at the time, awaiting the result of a coronavirus test.

Dungarvan beat Kill in Saturday’s game at Walsh Park but had to suspend all activities after one of their team was subsequently confirmed as having contracted the disease.

The club have since apologised for its mishandling of the situation.

A statement from Waterford County Board this evening said: “The Management Executive of Waterford County Board at an online meeting tonight Wednesday, October 7th agreed to carry out an investigation into the matter from the Intermediate Football Final of the positive Covid-19 case. 

“Waterford GAA will not be in a position to make any further comment on the matter until the process has concluded.”

More in this section

Parents of minor players will be allowed attend behind closed doors GAA games Parents of minor players will be allowed attend behind closed doors GAA games
Limerick v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 Tony Fitzgerald, the man who captained Limerick's footballers to a famous win over Cork, dies
Cork v Mayo - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 semi-final Five dual Cork players face 'mind-boggling' clashes between camogie and Gaelic football

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices