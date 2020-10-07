DJ Carey: Masks and marquees at the ready as Kilkenny pull out all the stops to combat coronavirus

Facial recognition temperature checks, marquees for dressing rooms, and no car pooling are all part of Kilkenny’s new training protocols, according to selector DJ Carey.

The Cats legend has detailed the measures that the county board have put in place for Brian Cody’s panel as they prepare in their training centre in Dunmore, just outside Kilkenny city, for their Leinster SHC semi-final against Dublin or Laois on November 1.

The requirements have been set out by long-standing team medic Dr Tadhg Crowley and are substantial as they designed to ensure the panel are in the best health possible for the forthcoming Championship.

“I’m not sure where everyone is at in terms of inter-county, but certainly with all the guidelines that are out there, we are certainly trying to do everything that is humanly possible to keep it right,” said Carey.

We have marquees put up in the Mattie Walsh End of the MW Hire Centre. The players are coming togged out, they are ready to go at training. We are wearing our masks.

“Half of them go into one marquee and half of them go into another. The same players go into each every time they come to training. I know it sounds a little bit silly but you come in one way and go out the other.

“Players are not supposed to come together in one car unless they’re from the same household. You go have your temperature checked. You come togged out, ready to go. All the hurls, bas, balls are sanitised before we start doing any sort of hurling.

“Then the training session is fine but we don’t huddle or come in to talk. You talk from a certain distance to players and then once training is over the players take off their gear, it’s put into a big bin and that’s collected by a dry cleaners, taken away and back the following night.”

The expense involved is considerable, Carey highlighted, but it’s justified.

“If you have ambitions, putting two big marquees up is a huge cost. Obviously, it won’t be a huge cost if you are beaten in a first round but it will be if you are successful later on.

“There’s a lot of costs involved there. There is a temperature machine that costs a couple of grand to provide. It has facial recognition so every night we go to training you stand in front of the machine that gives you the temperature but it also keeps the stats on it as well.

“When meals are being served you need some sort of a cabin to keep stuff fresh. So it is a little bit awkward but having said, that I’d prefer it to be this situation than to be in a complete lockdown.”

The Young Irelands man doesn’t expect spectators to be permitted at Championship games but he is sure that won’t detract from the spectacle.

“While people might say it’s a glorified challenge match, I can tell you there won’t be any glorified challenge matches when it comes to Championship. It will only be without crowds.

And you will hear the likes of Brian Cody, and you will hear the likes of Davy Fitz and those guys who are on the sideline more than in the usual way, because there will be no crowds shouting.

“But as far as I am concerned if we can get something going, that would be brilliant. It won’t be to the detriment of the health regulations that are out there.”

Having played under him, Carey would know plenty about Cody but in his first season working with him as a selector, he has seen his ability to move with the times. “It would be silly to think Kilkenny didn’t change their style of hurling, going back to 2002, 2006, Kilkenny definitely changed their style of hurling to combat how Cork played.

“Maybe teams see us as a little bit slow, not necessarily playing with a sweeper, or against a sweeper. But if we’re playing against a sweeper, we have a sweeper ourselves, that’s the way the game works. So you have to go into a trend of what way the game is going, is flowing, what teams you play against.”

- Hurling legend and current Kilkenny senior hurling selector DJ Carey was launching EirGrid’s sponsorship of the GAA’s Official Timing.