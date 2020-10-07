Retirement didn't enter the equation for Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan

Cian O'Sullivan has insisted he never considered quitting and following fellow Dublin icons like Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan into retirement.

O'Sullivan, 32, concluded last year's Championship as an impact sub, sitting out the drawn final against Kerry and only coming on in the 68th minute of the replay win.

Until then, the Kilmacud Crokes man along with Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy had been the only players to start all of Dublin's All-Ireland final wins throughout the last decade.

O'Sullivan didn't feature in the National League last spring either and welcomed baby Bonnie in April, making him the only father on the Dublin panel.

But the versatile defender said that walking away from Dublin after completing the five-in-a-row was never something he thought about.

"It's not something that ever dropped into my head," said O'Sullivan. "I think when that time comes it will be very obvious to me and it wasn't then. After a long campaign like that I always just want to step away from football, in any year, after we finish, whether we've won an All-Ireland or not.

"Once the club finishes I just want to hang up my boots for a month or two and consider it and that's what I've done in the last couple of seasons.

When the time came around again, when I got the call from Dessie Farrell to go training again, there wasn't a second thought from me.

Jack McCaffrey, Eoghan O'Gara and Darren Daly have also left from last year's All-Ireland winning panel while boss Jim Gavin and selector Paul Clarke stepped aside too.

Connolly's recent exit surprised some given the proximity to the restart of competitive activity in the coming weeks.

O'Sullivan tentatively agreed that Connolly deserved credit for retiring and not simply going through the motions and possibly winning more Leinster and All-Ireland medals in the coming months.

"I guess so," he said. "There are a myriad of reasons for a player stepping away from a team. Only he can really answer that question."

O'Sullivan said Connolly was a 'key figure' in the Dublin dressing-room for well over a decade.

"I don't need to tell anyone how great a footballer he was, that's plain to see for everyone. What people didn't see, and what probably went unnoticed, was his leadership within the dressing-room and the group.

He was a key figure in establishing this group's identity. That is something that will live on even though he has gone from the team.