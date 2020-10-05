Mark Collins on Castlehaven's winning penalty: 'I was asking the lads if I should go the opposite way'

Mark Collins and Castlehaven may have to wait a while to enjoy the prize that his history-making penalty earned, but it’s a price they’re happy to pay.

On Sunday night, Collins struck the winning sudden-death spot-kick to give the Haven victory over St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Rinn after 80 minutes of football saw the sides tied at 1-13 each.

Having slotted home his side’s first penalty, captain Collins was the man who stepped up for the sudden-death, when teams are able to deviate from the order of the opening five kicks. When the Barrs’ Cillian Myers Murray, who had earlier scored, saw his penalty come back off the crossbar, it fell to Collins to try to win it for his side and his decision to go the opposite way to the earlier one paid off.

“I changed,” he said.

“I went to the keeper’s right the first time and when they missed, I was asking the lads if I should go different. They just said to make up my mind and go for it!

“Walking up, I just decided I’d go the opposite way.”

What made the shootout win all the more impressive for the West Cork side was the fact that Collins’s inter-county colleagues Brian and Michael Hurley had had to depart injured in extra time.

“We actually had a chat about it before the game and Brian was our designated penalty-taker,” Collins said.

“With him going off, as captain and everything, I wanted to take responsibility and step up. That was my thinking behind it when we went to penalties.

“We had three or four that were definite and then, to be fair, we had others putting up their hand.

“Rory Maguire, it’s his first year starting with us but he has played a bit of soccer and there was absolutely no bother in taking it.

“That was the clutch one, really – if he missed, we were out so he showed unbelievable nerve to stick that one.”

The Haven had benefited from some impromptu practice, never thinking that such a scenario would materialise.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were out early for training,” he said.

“The backs were doing some video analysis and we were just hanging around. Bernie Collins, one of the selectors, came up and normally he wouldn’t be letting fellas take penalties before training but he said to practice a few.

“We started laughing at him because the chances of a shootout seemed so remote but we had a good laugh about it afterwards on Sunday night.

“The five of us came into the middle of the pitch and said that it was a lottery, it wasn’t going to kill us if we lost. It was just about keeping our cool and having a go.

“It was absolutely devastating for the Barrs and that’s what I was trying to say to them afterwards, that it was just a lottery.”

In the final, Castlehaven face Nemo Rangers in a final that had been scheduled for next Sunday but is now without a date but Collins is happy to wait.

“It was a fantastic feeling on Sunday night when it was over,” he said, “there was an unbelievable buzz.

“When you win a semi-final, you have to settle down and realise that you’ve nothing won yet.

“We’re delighted to be there and it’s great to have a final to look forward to, whenever it’s played. We know what we’ll be up against from Nemo, they’re the kingpins of Cork football and they’re always there or thereabouts.”