Impressive Rhode survive grandstand finish

Rhode claims 30th Offaly senior crown
Players tussle during the Offaly County Senior Football Championship Final match between Rhode and Tullamore at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 14:58
Offaly SFC Final

Rhode were the better side throughout but had to endure a nervy ending before claiming their 30th Offaly senior football title.

Strong winds and driving rain battered the Tullamore venue, making for a dour encounter with both sides playing low-risk football.

Tullamore played with the breeze first and had long-range scores from John Moloney and Nigel Bracken en route to a two-point half-time lead.

But Rhode's man of the match Niall McNamee came into his own after half-time, shooting four of his five points, while a goal from Aaron Kellaghan shortly after the water break put distance between the sides.

Rhode lead by six points (1-9 to 0-6) going into second-half stoppage time, but a point from Peter Fox and goal from Aaron Leavy set up a dramatic conclusion.

Tullamore won the next possession and after getting a free 50 metres out from goal, hoisted one final, dangerous delivery into the Rhode square.

Shane Dooley and Patrick Robilliard were both on hand to try and force the ball over the line, but a free out was the call, confirming Rhode’s win.

RHODE: K Garry; B Darby, J Kavanagh, J McPadden; G McNamee, E Rigney, N Darby; D Kavanagh (0-1), A McNamee; C Heavey, R McNamee (0-1), C McNamee; A Kellaghan (1-1), N McNamee (0-5, 0-1m), A Sullivan (0-1).

Subs: P McPadden for Heavey (37), S Hannon for Sullivan (53), K Murphy for G McNamee (59), P Sullivan for R McNamee (59), D Garry for A McNamee (60).

TULLAMORE: S Martin; C Burns, P McConway, P Robilliard; K O’Brien, D Hogan, O Keenan Martin; C Egan (0-1), A Leavy (1-2); N Bracken (0-1), M Brazil, L Plunkett; P Fox (0-1), J Moloney (0-2f), L Egan.

Subs: S Dooley for L Egan (HT), C White for S Martin (47), G Ward for Plunkett (60).

Referee: M Stones.

