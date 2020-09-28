Uibh Laoire clinch Mid Cork three-in-a-row

Mon, 28 Sep, 2020 - 17:50
Kevin Murphy

Uibh Laoire 1-11 

Kilmurry 0-13 

Kevin Murphy, Macroom 

Muskerry JAFC final 

Uibh Laoire completed a Mid Cork JAFC three-in-row after edging out Kilmurry in a cracking final at Macroom.

The Inchigeela side threatened to pull away on a couple of occasions but this young Kilmurry side has plenty of grit for the battle.

Uibh Laoire held a four-point lead at the break after Sean O’Leary landed the crucial goal in the 12th minute. Kilmurry were always playing catch up with William Buckley's frees keeping his side in touch, 1-8 to 0-7 at halftime.

Uibh Laoire went five clear with points from Cathal Vaughan (f) and Kevin Manning. But Kilmurry rattled off four without reply from William Buckley, Liam Wall and a superb brace from the impressive Padraig Berhanu, 1-10 to 0-12 after 50 minutes. In a frenetic closing spell Uibh Laoire's Chris Óg Jones landed a cracking point just when the need was greatest.

Scorers for Uibh Laoire: C Óg Jones 0-4, S O’Leary 1-0, C Vaughan 0-3 (2f, ’45), B Cronin 0-2, B O’Leary, K Manning 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilmurry: W Buckley (3f), J O’Mullane, P Berhanu 0-3 each, L Wall (1f) 0-2, T Collins, S Warren (l/b) 0-1 each.

UIBH LAOIRE: J Creedon; D O’Riordan, F McSweeney, B Murphy; K Manning, S O’Leary, C Galvin; C O’Riordan, S O’Riordan; B O’Leary, C Vaughan, B Cronin (C); C O’Leary, C Óg Jones, I Jones. 

Subs: A O’Donovan for I Jones (40), D Kelly for C Galvin (55).

KILMURRY: J McDonnell; W Ronan, K Barrett, F Warren; P Hinchion, L O’Sullivan, B Hinchion; L Wall, G Barrett; T Collins, J O’Mullane, S Curzon; W Buckley, D McCarthy, P Berhanu. 

Subs: J O’Mullane for D McCarthy (2), J Buckley for P Hinchion (h/t), D Dullea for J Buckley (50), S Warren for G Barrett (55) 

Referee: T Hayes (Éire Óg)

