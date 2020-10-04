Late late Wallace goal wins Meath thriller for Ratoath

Meath SFC Final: Ratoath 1-14 Gaeil Colmcille 1-13

There was a dramatic conclusion to a thrilling Meath SFC decider as holders Ratoath snatched victory from the jaws of defeat courtesy of a Joey Wallace goal in the eighth minute of added time at Páirc Tailteann today.

Gaeil Colmcille seemed set to end a 29-year wait for the title when a penalty goal from Brian Hanlon in the first minute of added time left the Kells men three clear.

Ratoath captain Bryan McMahon then converted a free to leave two between the teams before that final twist.

Gaeil Colmcille led 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time but Ratoath fought back strongly in the third quarter and went ahead on 49 minutes following a Wallace point.

Ratoath had Emmet Boyle red carded on 57 minutes and Gaeil Colmcille drew level a minute later from a Seamus Mattimoe free.

The Ratoath men will now seek a football and hurling double when they take on Trim next Sunday.