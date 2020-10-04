Wexford SFC: Late flurry of points sees Starlights shine

Wexford SFC: Starlights 1-11 Castletown 1-9

In what was an epic struggle in dreadful conditions, Starlights struck with three late points through flashes of brilliance to end the reign of champions, Castletown, in this county senior football final at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

As Castletown came in as favourites to secure back-to-back titles they looked to have snatched victory when Ben Brosnan pointed them in front as the game moved into additional time, but made the most of their ability to win outfield possession in the closing two minutes of additional time as they responded with three unanswered points through Alan Tobin (2) one free, and a superb Ricky Fox effort to regain the title last held in 2017.

In the warm-up to the game both sides must have been concerned with the conditions of a strong wind and rain, but it was Castletown who settled with the elements in their favour, leading 0-3 to 0-0 after nine minutes through points from Jonathan Bealin and Ben Brosnan, one free and 45.

Starlights had their opening score a Ricky Fox pointed free at the end of the opening quarter, with Darragh Pepper adding a second, but Castletown received a real boost with a Ben Brosnan goal from a penalty in additional time, to leave them leading 1-4 to 0-3 at the interval.

Both sides were battling for scores on the resumption, with the sides level, 1-5 to 0-8, at the three-quarter stage, but with Brosnan kicking some neat points to counter a brilliant Dylan McVeigh goal on 42 minutes, the game hung in the balance.

Then came that explosive finish as the weather deteriorated with Tobin the real kingpin with two pressure points to edge his side in front, with Fox adding the clinching effort in the closing seconds.

Starlights: P Doyle; J Peare, R O'Connor, B Edwards; D Redmond, J Kelly (0-1), N O'Connor; N Doyle, L Ryan; A Tobin (0-4, 3 frees), K Foley, D McVeigh (1-1); D Pepper (0-3), R Fox (0-2, 1 free), R Mahon.

Subs: J Carty for Mahon (inj. 35), D Donohoe for McVeigh (63).

Castletown: A Masterson; R Cody, D Gardiner, F Roche; K Pierce, C Morris, C Carty; R Heffernan, L Coleman; J O'Shaughnessy, J Bealin (0-2), J Holmes; B Halpin, B Brosnan (1-6, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees, 0-2, 45s), R Brooks (0-1).

Subs: D Hoimes for J Holmes (37), J Ahern for O'Shaughnessy (46).

Referee: F O'Reilly (Kilmore).