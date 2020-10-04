Early Hugh Bourke goals sends Adare coasting to another Limerick crown

Adare are Limerick Senior Football champions for the third time in four years
Adare's Hugh Bourke kicked 2-2 as he side regained the county title. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 16:01
John Keogh, LIT Gaelic Grounds

Limerick SFC Final: Adare 4-7 Ballylanders 0-4 

Adare are Limerick Senior Football champions for the third time in four years after a comprehensive 4-7 to 0-4 win over Ballylanders at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The result never looked in danger from the moment that Hugh Bourke opened the scoring on seven minutes with a thunderous shot into the top corner.

Adare dominated the first half playing against a strong breeze with further points coming from Bourke, Mark Connolly and Davy Lyons.

Jimmy Barry Murphy replied with a free for Ballylanders but a penalty from Shane O’Connor put the 2017 and 2018 winners 2-3 to 0-1 ahead at the break.

Ballylanders rallied at the beginning of the second half through Murphy and Danny Frewen but Adare were always on top.

Their dominance was rewarded late on when Bourke bagged a second goal and the rout was completed by substitute Roy Gleeson, who got their fourth goal in added time.

Scorers for Adare: H Bourke 2-2 (2f), S O’Connor 1-0 (pen), R Gleeson 1-0, M Connolly 0-2, D Lyons, R Bourke (1f) and R Connolly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballylanders: JB Murphy 0-3 (1f) and D Frewen 0-1.

Adare: B Carmody; O Collins, D Connolly, E Costelloe; S Doherty, E Ryan, R Connolly; R Bourke, P Maher; D Lyons, S Costelloe, H Bourke; M Connolly, S O’Connor, M Lyons.

Subs: J English for M Lyons (h-t), J Fitzgerald for E Costelloe (50), M Lyons for O’Connor (50), R Gleeson for R Bourke (59), A O’Connor for S Costelloe (59).

Ballylanders: D O’Connor, P Holihan, S Walsh, D Kelly; S Fox, S Moloney, K Meade; E O’Mahony, M O’Connell; B O’Connell, C Kelly, D McCarthy; JB Murphy, E Walsh, D Frewen.

Subs: T O’Dwyer for D McCarthy (h-t), J Leigh for O’Dwyer (32), S O’Donoghue for Fox (42), K O’Callaghan for E Walsh (47), O Brown for C Kelly (59).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

