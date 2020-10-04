Mark Cronin the hero as Nemo Rangers book spot in another final  

Cork Premier SFC: Nemo Rangers 0-14 Duhallow 2-7

A Mark Cronin point in the fourth minute of second-half injury-time propelled Nemo into a third county final in four years.

Cronin’s point arrived 30 seconds after Duhallow midfielder Mark Ellis had punched the ball to the net to level proceedings for the seventh time.

Duhallow must have thought they had at least secured extra-time when Ellis goaled on 63 minutes, but Nemo put the ball back in play immediately, Jack Horgan working possession to Mark Cronin who landed the winner.

The Duhallow players were understandably distraught at the final whistle, this defeat marking the third time in four years their championship campaign has ended at the hands of Nemo.

The divisional side had to make do with 14 men from the 47th minute onward, Donncha O’Connor’s second-half black card following his first-half yellow.

His sending-off arrived directly after a Duhallow 1-1 which took last year’s beaten finalists, who were playing into the teeth of a near gale, from 0-7 to 0-6 in arrears to 1-7 to 0-7 in front.

Séamus Hickey supplied the goal after Ronan Dalton had been turned over at the other end of the field, with Hickey then fisting over an O’Connor free. But that 46th minute point was to prove their last score until Ellis’ green flag 17 minutes later.

Seamus Hickey of Duhallow scores his sides first goal, netting past Michael Aodh Martin. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Nemo gathered themselves after the concession of this 1-1, reeling off six points in-a-row to lead by 0-13 to 1-7 heading into injury-time. Paul Kerrigan and impressive sub Conor Horgan both landed a pair of points during this comeback burst, with Luke Connolly also claiming and converting a pivotal mark.

They were again rocked by a Duhallow goal thereafter. But their response was superb and their reward is to move within one hour of back-to-back county titles.

Duhallow had a very strong wind behind them in the opening half, but their interval lead was of the narrowest of margins.

Three wides and two further efforts which dropped short meant Duhallow did not take full advantage of the wind and even though there were elements to Nemo’s first-half showing that they would not have been overly pleased with, particularly in attack, the reigning champions would have been content with the 0-6 to 0-5 half-time scoreline.

Nemo actually started the brighter and were two in front after 10 minutes thanks to a Mark Cronin (free) and Paul Kerrigan effort.

Paul Walsh got Duhallow off the mark on 12 minutes and they were level when Donncha O’Connor opened his account.

A mistake by ‘keeper Patrick Doyle led to Cronin throwing over his second free and he kicked his first from play on 21 minutes after fine approach work from Dalton.

Then arrived the divisional side’s most productive spell of the half, Fintan O’Connor, Conor O’Callaghan and Donncha (free) finding the target. Barry O’Driscoll did subsequently level matters for the third time, but a Mark Ellis point on 29 minutes gave the men from Duhallow the slightest of interval leads.

This was the closest they have gone to beating Nemo in recent years, but once more, they were left on the wrong side of the result.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: M Cronin (0-4, 0-2 frees); P Kerrigan (0-3); C Horgan (0-2, 0-1 mark), L Connolly (0-2, 0-1 mark, 0-1 ‘45); J Horgan, B O’Driscoll, C O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Duhallow: M Ellis, Séamus Hickey (1-1 each); D O’Connor (0-2, 0-1 free); P Walsh, C O’Callaghan, F O’Connor (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: M Aodh Martin; A Cronin, K Histon, B Cripps; K O’Donovan, S Cronin, J Horgan; P Morgan, J McDermott; C O’Brien, R Dalton, B O’Driscoll; M Cronin, L Connolly, P Kerrigan.

Subs: C Horgan for Dalton (43), A O’Reilly for Cripps (47); A O’Donovan for Morgan (48).

Duhallow: P Doyle (Knocknagree); J McLoughlin (Kanturk), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), M Mahoney (Knocknagree); K Cremin (Boherbue), Shane Hickey (Millstreet), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe); P Walsh (Kanturk), M Ellis (Millstreet); F O’Connor (Knocknagree), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), B Daly (Newmarket); J O’Connor (Boherbue), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond), Séamus Hickey (Rockchapel).

Subs: A Browne (Newmarket) for F O’Connor (42); C O’Keeffe (Newmarket) for Hickey (59).

Referee: A Long