Epic turnaround takes Charleville back to top tier 

Cork Senior A HC Final: Charleville 1-23 Fr O’Neill’s 4-13

Top-tier hurling beckons for Charleville again. Last year, they played at the highest level for the first time since 1952 – and they are back again following their dramatic one-point victory in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC final at a windswept Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

Both teams were unbeaten in this year’s championship. Both received a bye to the semi-final. And both gave their all in a tremendous decider.

The gale-force wind blowing straight down the field made it the proverbial game of two halves.

Fr O’Neill’s lead at half-time by nine points. Charleville achieved parity seven minutes from time and took the lead. O’Neill’s fourth goal at the death came too late.

Not surprising then, it was Fr O’Neill’s with the elements to their back, that got the show on the road. They put an unanswered 1-5 on the board in the first 10 minutes. The goal came from a brilliantly executed penalty by Declan Dalton after he was hauled down.

Darragh Fitzgibbon opened Charleville’s account in the 13th minute from a free following a foul on Andrew Cagney, and it had a settling effect. They fired over the next two points courtesy of Mark Kavanagh and Daniel O’Flynn.

The momentum swung back Fr O’Neill’s way, four on the trot – Liam O’Driscoll notching his third, Dalton (2) and Rob Cullinane pushing them nine up, three minutes from the break.

The east Cork men maintained that margin at the halfway stage (1-11 to 0-5), signing off with a point from Dalton, bringing his first half tally to 1-5.

Charleville set about reducing the deficit in the second half. They struck 1-6 to Fr O’Neill’s one. The switch of man-of-the-match Daniel O’Flynn to the forty worked a treat for the north Cork side — he hit four great points. The goal from Fitzgibbon came from distance, the wind deceiving Colin Sloane in the O’Neill’s goal.

Billy Dunne and Jason Hankard goaled for Fr O’Neill’s, and at the second water break they remained in front, 3-12 to 1-14.

Charleville were working tirelessly and took the lead five minutes from time when Gavin Kelleher split the posts. Again, their bench played a significant part. James O’Brien and Tim Hawe scored crucial points to stretch the advantage to four points in stoppages.

Dunne’s second goal wasn’t able to save O’Neill’s, Charleville captain Alan Dennehy going on to accept the Jim Forbes Cup on behalf of his gallant teammates.

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon 1-8, (0-4 frees), D O’Flynn (0-6), A Cagney (0-3), J O’Brien and T Hawe (0-2 each), G Kelleher and M Kavanagh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-2 65, 0-1 free), B Dunne (2-1), J Hankard (1-0), L O’Driscoll (0-3), K O’Sullivan and R Cullinane (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade M O’Flynn; A Dennehy (Capt), J Buckley, F Cagney; D O’Flynn, G Kelleher; J O’Callaghan, D Fitzgibbon, J Doyle; D Casey, M Kavanagh, A Cagney.

Subs: C O’Carroll for J Doyle (20 inj), J O’Brien for D Casey (half-time), J Barry for D Butler (47), T Hawe for M Kavanagh (49), C Buckley for J O’Callaghan (60).

FR O’NEILL’S: C Sloane; M Millerick (J-Capt), S O’Connor, E Motherway; J Barry, M O’Keeffe, T Millerick; K O’Sullivan, Joe Millerick; R Cullinane, P McMahon (J-Capt), J Hankard; L O’Driscoll, D Dalton, B Dunne.

Subs: P Butler for Joe Millerick (41), E Conway for K O’Sullivan (54), John Millerick for T Millerick (56).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers).