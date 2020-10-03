Kanturk show steal and defiance to edge past Cill Na Martra in Premier IFC semi-final

Cork Premier IFC: Kanturk 0-12 Cill Na Martra 0-11

After their heartbreaking hurling defeat last week, it was joy aplenty for the Kanturk footballers in Mallow on Saturday when they edged out a fancied Cill Na Martra side to book a Cork Premier IFC final showdown with Knocknagree next weekend.

In a tough and sometimes uncompromising semi-final clash, where most of the good football was played in the opening half, Kanturk showed they were in no mood for complacency and proved again they had the Indian sign over the Gaeltacht side with a show of steel in defence and some fine attacking play particularly in that opening 30 minutes.

For Cill Na Martra it was heartache and particularly for centre-forward Micheàl Ó Deasúna who missed a first half penalty and three good free opportunities in the second half, the last one in the dying seconds a great chance to bring the game to extra time.

With Aidan Walsh on the substitutes bench his brothers Paul and Ryan were quick into the action with Ryan pointing in the very first minute but Cill Na Martra too we’re quick into their stride with their brothers Daniel and Shane Ó Duinnín putting them ahead and already it was shaping into a lively contest.

A couple of points from the excellent Ian Walsh had Kanturk 0-5 to 0-4 ahead before the water break when Cill Na Martra missed a glorious chance to go ahead. A thundering move involving Tadhg Ó Corcora and Daniel Ó Duinnín set up Danny Ó Conaill and when he was brought down by Lorcan O’Neill busy referee Alan O’Connor awarded a penalty.

Ó Deasúna struck the penalty well but his shot hit the upright and bounced for a 45 off keeper Jordan Fullerton which Ó Deasúna converted.

There was some terrific football in the second quarter, Nollaig Ó Laoire denying Paul Walsh a goal with a terrific block and with corner-back Daire MacLoclainn keeping Kanturk dangerman Kyrle Holland quiet at the other end there was just a point between the sides at the break with Kanturk leading 0-10 to 0-8 after a terrific half of free flowing football.

Aidan Walsh came into the action for the second-half and played a pivotal role in a hard fought 30 minutes in which only five points were scored, three of those to Cill Na Martra. A Cian Clernon free and a third point from Ian Walsh had Kanturk four clear by the 36th minute but they could never shake off a youthful and tenacious Gaeltacht side who fought for every ball as if their lives depended on it. Ciarán Ó Duinín pointed, Mícheál Ó Deasúna fired over a free and it was back to two again with Liam O’Keeffe also missing a goal chance for Kanturk after being set up by Aidan Walsh.

A late Daniel Ó Duinnín point made it a one point game and it looked like extra time when Ó Duinnín had a chance to equalise with a free. However, the centre-forward was off target again and Kanturk were on their way to the final.

Scorers for Kanturk: C. Clernon (0-4, 0-1 free), I. Walsh (0-1 free) and R. Walsh (0-3 each), P. Walsh and L. O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cill Na Martra: S. Ó Duinnín and M Ó Deasúna (0-1 45, 0-2 frees, 0-3 each), D. Ó Duinnín and C. Ó Duinnín (0-2 each), D Ó hUrdail (0-1 free).

KANTURK: J. Fullerton; J. McLoughlin, J. Browne, L. Cashman; L. O’ Neill, D. Browne, L. McLoughlin; J. Fitzpatrick, P. Walsh; R. Walsh, M. Healy, L. O’Keeffe: K. Holland, I.Walsh, C. Clernon.

Subs: A. Walsh for L. O’Neill (ht), A. Walsh for O’Keeffe (44m), B. O’Sullivan for Holland (45m), G. Kennehan for R. Walsh (55m).

CILL NA MARTRA: A. Ó Conail; D. Mac Lochlainn​​, G. Ó Mocháin, E. Ó Loingsigh; ​T. Ó Corcora​​, N. Ó Laoire, D. Ó Conaill;​​​ S. Ó Fóirréidh, G. Ó Goillidhe; ​​​​​C. Ó Duinnín​​, M. Ó Deasúna, G. Ó Faoláin; D. Ó hUrdail, D. Ó Duinnín, S. O Duinnín.

Subs: C. Ó Meachair for Ó hUrdail (ht), S. Ó Loinsigh for Ó Fóirréidh (36m), M. Ó Concúir for Ó Faoláin (36m), C. Ó Laoire for E. Ó Loinsigh (45m), L. Ó Loinsigh for C. Ó Duinnín (51m).​​​ ​​

Referee: A. O’Connor (Ballygarvan).