Cork Premier SFC: Determined Castlehaven not fretting lay-off ahead of semi-final

Former Cork inter-county star John Cleary is not underestimating the task facing Castlehaven in Sunday evening’s Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC semi-final against St Finbarr’s.

The Barr’s lifted the Andy Scannell Cup back in 2018 and kicked 14 points en route to knocking out Newcestown last Wednesday evening.

Castlehaven’s qualification from an all-West Cork group containing the latter, Ilen Rovers and Carbery Rangers was equally impressive. The Haven topped the group on the back of three consecutive victories whilst amassing 5 goals and 45 points.

There is no secret formula to Castlehaven’s form according to selector and former All-Ireland winning player and U21 manager Cleary. Hard work and graft on the training pitch has the Union Hall-Castletownshend outfit on the brink of another county final appearance.

“In fairness to the lads they have worked extremely hard,” Cleary explained.

“We have had some good, and not so good, moments in our three championship matches. After each game, we returned to the training ground and tried to cut out what we felt we weren’t doing well.

Finbarr McCarthy of Cork 96FM interviews Castlehaven selector John Cleary after the Cork County Premier Senior Football Championship Group B Round 1 match between Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers Clonakilty in Cork. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“This weekend’s match against the Barr’s will be our first championship knockout game. So what we have achieved to date is irrelevant. This is a county semi-final and a completely different challenge.

“Everyone understands that it is a huge task to overcome a team like St Finbarr’s. From our point of view, we have worked as hard as we could in the build-up. Hopefully, we will perform on the day and the result will take care of itself.”

Castlehaven’s late scoring surge in their final group B victory over Ilen Rovers secured a bye into Sunday’s semi-final.

That game took place on September 6th, as did St Finbarr’s group A win over Clonakilty.

The city club has since negotiated a quarter-final defeat of Newcestown this past week. So, any concerns that the Carbery club will lack match sharpness having been without a competitive game for close to a month?

“The truth is that we won’t know until Sunday evening once the game gets going,” admitted Cleary.

“It was impossible to get challenge matches over the last couple of weeks. If we don’t play well on Sunday then that (excuse) might be thrown out.

On the other hand, if we had been asked to play a couple of days before a county semi-final, well, we mightn’t have been in favour of that.

"A lot of our current squad were involved in those three (county semi-final draws and replays) games with Duhallow back in 2018 and are anxious to go one better this time.

I can see from our training sessions that the determination is there to get Castlehaven back to another county final.