Richie Kelleher and Ian Lynam the driving force behind Glen Rovers, captain says

To Richie Kelleher and Ian Lynam, this group of Glen hurlers owe so much.

Kelleher has been in place as manager since 2014, with Lynam alongside him as coach almost every step of the way (he was not involved last year).

It was the latter who first held the position of Glen Rovers senior manager, Lynam taking charge in 2010 and 2011. And who was there with him on the sideline both years as selector only Kelleher.

Prior to the pair assuming senior management posts 10 years ago, the Glen had not reached a county final since 1991. This Sunday represents a sixth final appearance on their watch.

Senior captain Brian Moylan is one of many current panellists who has rarely lined out for a Glen team where either Kelleher or Lynam haven’t been orchestrating matters. Indeed, when Moylan captained the club to county minor glory 15 years ago, the familiar faces of Lynam and Kelleher were calling the shots as manager and selector.

When asked what he believes are the chief factors behind the Glen standing one hour from a third county title since 2015, the centre-back almost immediately namechecks the two men.

“Richie and Ian have been with some of the players like Stephen McDonnell, Patrick Horgan, Conor Dorris, and Cathal Hickey probably since U14. Going back over the last 16 years, they have been there with us between minor, U21 and senior every year bar two years. That is a serious level of commitment from them," Moylan remarks.

They have been driving us for the past 16 years. They know us inside out. They know how to get us going. They know how to make us peak when we need to.

Moylan nods in agreement when it is put to him that the pair could easily have walked away after the back-to-back successes of 2015 and 2016, particularly when the first of those ended a 26-year wait for county championship glory.

“Absolutely, if you ever wanted to go out on a high, that was the time to do it,” says the 33-year old.

“It speaks volumes of the lads they are that they want to do all they can for the club. They've such hunger. Then they look at the players and they see there is hunger still in this team. They want to drive it on just as much as any of the players.

“Ian took a year off last year. He's after coming back this year with a renewed hunger. You can see it in him, the drive and determination he has is rubbing off on the players.”

Another man exuding drive and determination since rejoining the fold is Stephen McDonnell. Injury meant the defender was sidelined for a long number of months, his start in their final group game at the end of August his first since mid-October of last year.

“Maccie is a bit of an enigma. Before the Na Piarsaigh game, he hadn't played a game in nearly 10 months. He is an inter-county player, but how he has fitted back in has been unbelievable.

“On the other side of it, I'd have to mention Calvin Healy. He played the first two games this year and didn't put a foot wrong, Stephen comes back in, and Cally was just the unlucky one to lose out. In fairness to him, he didn't sit down and sulk about it.

"You see him there in training the last few weeks, he is as determined as anyone out there to make sure we get the win on Sunday.”

However many more years Moylan turns out for the Glen, he sincerely hopes the scheduling and format of the Cork county championship will mirror 2020. Not having their season dictated by Cork's involvement in the race for Liam MacCarthy was a breath of fresh air, as was the somewhat cut-throat nature of the new-look Cork championship.

“When you think back to what club players were doing, and I’ve been doing it for 15 years, it was madness. Training in January and February in the muck and the dark nights, all to play one championship game in April. It might have come about by accident rather than design, but it is a no-brainer that you run the inter-county season first and if that means that clubs play the entire league without their inter-county players, so be it.”