Cathal Cregg: Time for Roscommon to finish the job and secure promotion

The Rossies will return to the top flight following relegation in 2019 if they beat Armagh on October 17
Cathal Cregg, Roscommon, in action against Donnacha McCarthy, London. Cregg says the Rossies must now finish the job and secure their place back in Division 1 of the National Football League. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 00:00 AM
Paul Keane

Cathal Cregg has challenged his Roscommon colleagues to finish the job after moving within one win of a return to Division 1 of the Allianz League.

The Rossies are joint top of Division 2 and will return to the top flight following relegation in 2019 if they beat Armagh on October 17.

But Kieran McGeeney's Armagh are also joint leaders and will host that game while Roscommon have to travel to third-placed Cavan a week later - two teak-tough ties.

Speaking at the relaunch of the Club Rossie Win a Home in London fundraiser, which has already raised €200,000, experienced Cregg said they can't afford not to go 100% at both games.

"We've got to try to win both games, that's the only way it can be," said Cregg. "We've put ourselves in a position to go up after five games but we've got to finish it off now.

If we go up then we'll deserve it, if we fall short then there won't be any excuses.

"But it has to be flat out now for both those games. There's no guarantees of winning either and it turns around so quickly then into Championship football that we need that momentum to bring with us. So 100%, we'll be going to win both games."

In the last decade, Roscommon have spent three seasons each in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 and a year in Division 4, winning Division 2 twice and Division 3 once.

Attacker Cregg admits they've been a 'yo-yo team' but reckons spending three of the last four seasons in Division 1 has stood to them.

"We feel like we can compete in Division 1," said Cregg. "We were probably unlucky to be relegated last year but playing at that level stood to us and we beat Mayo and Galway in the Championship."

- Club Rossie relaunched their www.winahomeinlondon.com fundraiser last night. The Ballymore apartment that is up for grabs in London City Island is valued at €815,000. The draw takes place on December 30 and tickets can be purchased from www.winahomeinlondon.com.

Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

