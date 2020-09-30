Davy Fitzgerald slams decision to 'double up' National League final

Davy Fitzgerald has claimed the Allianz Hurling League has been devalued by the decision to double up the Clare-Limerick Munster first round game as the final.

Clare and Limerick, who finished top of their Division 1 groups earlier this year, clash in Thurles on October 25 to face Tipperary a week later. The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee has decided there will also be league silverware on offer that day.

Fitzgerald’s Wexford side had been due to face Galway in a league quarter-final and he has criticised the call to change the criteria to qualify for the final after the competition had started.

“I grew up watching Clare National Leagues, that's what got me hurling was seeing Clare win their National Leagues under Father Harry Bohan and it inspired me,” he said. “I 100% believe that it's not the right way to do what they've just done.

We're still in the National League, we lost one game, we're in the quarter-final and we're there on merit.

“The same as Galway are, I think Kilkenny and Waterford and there. I just think it was premature to do what they did and I don't think it's the right call. That's my honest opinion. I don't think you can just pick two teams and throw them into a League final.

“I'd like them to revisit it. My thing is instead of maybe playing a Walsh Cup or playing something next year before the League, is take two or three weeks and play that off. I think it's important to finish out.

“If you start a competition a certain way, you can't change in the middle of a competition is my honest view. You can't change a competition like that, you can't just pick two teams and throw them into a final. That's not the way it works. And I know the year that's in it, I accept all that. That's just my honest feeling, you can't just change a competition in the middle of the year and do that.

“The Clare boys and the Limerick lads, their only focus will be the Munster quarter-final, to get through that, to get to a semi-final. It does devalue it. The National League has its own standing, the Allianz League has been brilliant, and I'd like it to remain that way.”

Wexford will face Galway for a Leinster final spot on October 31 although a venue has yet to be announced. With an evening throw-in confirmed, Fitzgerald is keen that it be played under the best floodlights in Croke Park.

“If I'm totally honest, I wouldn't be the biggest fan of floodlit hurling. That's just my view on it. It's a smaller ball. Listen, it's okay.

"With the times that are in it, I'll accept it. I'm not going to be kicking up a fuss for saying x, y and z. Hopefully, Croke Park will see the sense in letting us play there.

I think it's the right place to play. The lights are phenomenal. If we have to use them, I think the stadium would be great.

Having been an opponent of water breaks at the outset, the 2013 All-Ireland winning manager has come around to them. “I'll you the truth, when it started I wouldn't have been a fan of them at all. Even take the weekend, we lost our way for about eight minutes of the second-half. We were six points in the lead, and they brought it back to three. We went back up by five, I think. But it just happened that I got one minute to have a few words with the guys about what we needed to do and get back to it. It actually helped unreal.

“Does it break momentum? It does. I'm not as much against it as I probably would have been, you know? If we can keep it to a minute, maybe a minute and a bit. And you know what, it might save sending bodies on the field to send messages a bit more. I think if you get that minute you can rejig things a small little bit.”

