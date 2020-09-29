Wexford’s Joe O’Connor working hard to be Covid careful

Wexford defender Joe O’Connor admits living outside the county during covid restrictions weighs on his mind.

Working as a teacher in Drogheda’s Ballymackenny College and living in Dublin while also running a coffee business Divil’s Brew, O’Connor is only one of two players in Davy Fitzgerald’s panel living outside the county.

The 23-year-old feels keeping his social circles tight is fundamental to playing in the competition and ensuring the health and safety of his panel as well as not jeopardising their Championship aspirations.

“I had to get tested two weeks ago and we’ve already had a case in our school,” he says. “I heard an ad the other day saying that you have to sacrifice some things to keep everything else, and I suppose the fact I’m an exception working in Louth, living in Dublin and training in Wexford so I probably do have to be a lot more careful with everything that’s going on, who I’m meeting, if I’m going out for food or meeting friends for a coffee. I have to be really careful about that.

“Éanna Martin is living in Kilkenny but other than him I’m probably the only person outside of Wexford so that would be playing on my mind because at the end of the day it’s going to come back on you. Now the thing is it can happen to anybody but I definitely would be looking at limiting the amount of people I meet because of that.”

Wexford's Joe O'Connor (left) up against Kilkenny's Ger Aylward earlier this year. O'Connor takes extra precautions to minimise his chances of contracting Covid-19. Picture: Inpho/Tom O'Hanlon

He is convinced the Championship will go ahead despite rising numbers of Covid cases across the country. “I suppose it’s a thing of taking it day by day. Like, all the protocols are in place there at the moment, we have our health questionnaire that we fill out every day and testing. Everything we can control, we are controlling well enough.

“I suppose if we can get any sort of championship to still go ahead; and I think it will. I think the fact that they are announcing now the testing for any cases, that’s obviously going to be a help. But it’s going to be day by day. You still have to prepare as if it will go ahead, and I’m sure it will.”

O’Connor, whose club season finished on Sunday after St Martin’s were beaten by Castletown-Liam Mellows in the senior football semi-final, is not worried the Leinster semi-final on October 31 does not have a venue yet even if a 6.15pm throw-in time has been confirmed. “It would be nice to know where we’re playing. Whether there is a crowd or no crowd, it’s still going to be 15 on 15 with how ever many subs, two goalposts and four lines. It’s not going to be too much different.

“We’ve been out hurling the whole time in the middle of the afternoon and it does take a bit of getting used to; playing under lights. But we have five or six weeks to re-adjust to that, so hopefully it won’t be a problem come October 31.”

The colder weather is something Wexford are preparing for too. “Even from a gym point of view you’re probably going to be playing on – well, Croke Park’s going to be a better sort of pitch – heavier pitches.The ball won’t be moving as quick. I think every team is so well prepared now and well drilled and their management looking after everything that every team can adapt to that and it’s not really going to be the downfall of any team.”

- Wexford hurler Joe O’Connor availed of support from the GPA’s Player Development Programme in setting up his business Divil’s Brew Coffee.