Ballyhale Shamrocks’ doubters motivated us, says TJ Reid

TJ Reid was happy to silence Ballyhale Shamrocks’ doubters as they steamrolled their way to a third consecutive Kilkenny SHC title on Sunday.

The departure of Henry Shefflin as manager, to be replaced by James O’Connor, and the club’s mediocre displays in the league - drawing with Tullaroan, losing to O’Loughlin Gaels - had led some to believe the All-Ireland champions of the past two seasons would lack hunger.

The 21-point final win over Dicksboro said otherwise. “There was question marks over our hunger for the final. They were speaking about Dicksboro and their athletic speed, their pace, their strength, so we were hearing that all week.

“Look, that was a big motivation factor for ourselves - have we the mentality to go out and beat Dicksboro? Look, I can't really say much, it's just the whole team performance, the work-rate, the intensity, ruthlessness, we were going start to finish, 5-19 in a county final.

“James (O’Connor) spoke about that all year, he was listening from the outside, he was looking at O'Loughlins and Dicksboro, they were all talking about those two teams. So we knew that we had competition this year and whenever there's competition or a challenge thrown to those boys out there they'll give it 110%.”

Reid might turn 33 the day after the Leinster final in November but he knows he is part of a team that has a healthy age profile.

“We're maturing, we're still a very young team. You see all these boys, Eoin Cody, Darragh Corcoran, Ronan Corcoran, Darren Mullen, Paddy Mullen, they're all 20 to 25 years of age. Throw in myself and Colin (Fennelly) and Joey (Holden) with a bit of experience.

“Yeah, people say it takes two or three years to really build a foundation. Henry came in and changed the whole philosophy of Ballyhale hurling. James came in this year and we were fresh because of the whole Covid (situation), I think that was an important factor for us, that we were fresh coming into it.”

How Reid would love to be going into a Leinster club senior hurling championship now but Kilkenny’s provincial preparations are more than a next-best alternative.

“It's going to be different, can't wait for it. I always say whenever you're playing over the winter months you know you're training for something important. That's either the Leinster championship or training for a club All-Ireland. We always say it, when you're training under lights, going to Dunmore and these places, you know you're training for a purpose.

“Wind back to last year, come late October or November, pre-season is starting for an awful lot of counties so I'm sure an awful lot of players around the county would rather be preparing for a purpose rather than going back to pre-season in November and December because those months are dark and wet. Even myself, I loved training the whole way through the winter for a purpose.”

Reid believes many county players will thrive being able to commit completely to county as they had done to their clubs.

“Brian (Cody) and the strength and conditioning coach Mickey Comerford will probably give us an easy schedule this week, just relax, chill out and get back then the week after.

“Look, I think the freshness (is there) and then you can fully concentrate on inter-county whereas before you were going from club-county, club-county and trying to mentally focus yourself on different challenges.

“At least now the club is finished and you're concentrating on the county. The fear is we really don't know what's going to happen around the corner. Please God it does go ahead.”