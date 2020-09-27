Fermanagh SFC: Derrygonnelly bid for six in a row halted by impressive Ederney

39-year-old former All-Star, Marty McGrath was man of the match

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 19:57 PM
Declan Bogue

Fermanagh SFC final: Ederney 2-8  Derrygonnelly 1-6

St Joseph's Ederney laid to waste Derrygonnelly's bid to win a six in a row of Fermanagh titles, in the process abolishing 52 years of hurt to history.

They had to do so with the concession of a goal in the 7th minute, the opening score of the game from Harps' Miceal Glynn. It was to be the only time Derrygonnelly scored from play in this decider.

A penalty from Mark McCauley helped them go level on the quarter-hour mark and a goal from a counterattack at serious pace, finished by Sean Cassidy capped their mammoth effort, epitomised by man of the match, the 39-year-old former All-Star, Marty McGrath.

Scorers for Derrygonnelly: M Glynn (1-2, 2f), C Jones (0-3f), Stephen McGullion (0-1, 1 mark)

Scorers for Ederney: S Cassidy (1-1), M McCauley (1-1, 1-0 pen), C Snow (0-2f), R Morris, M McGrath, J Britton, P McCusker (0-1 each)

DERRYGONNELLY: J Kelly; A McKenna, T Daly, M Jones; L Jones, Gareth McGovern, G McGinley; Stephen McGullion, R Jones; E McHugh, C Jones, D Cassidy; M Glynn, Gavin McGovern, G McKenna.

Subs: J Love for Gareth McGovern (41m), K Cassidy for Gavin McGovern (41m), Shane McGullion for G McKenna (52m), R McHugh for Garvin McGinley (55m), S Gilroy for Cassidy (59m)

EDERNEY: C Snow; M Maguire, S McElrone, P Maguire; D McCusker, FGillen, J Britton; M McGrath, L Harron; P McKervey, M McCauley, P McCusker; C McGee, S Cassidy, R Morris.

Subs: E Cassidy for Britton (20m), D Deazley for McKervey (57m), E Ferris for Morris (63m), O McGee for C McGee (65m), Darren McCusker for S Cassidy (67m) 

Referee: Niall Cullen (Erne Gaels)

