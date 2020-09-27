Christy Moorehouse hits 0-12 as Bray Emmets canter to Wicklow SHC crown

Bray Emmets 1-21, Carnew Emmets 1-4

A dominant second half display saw Bray Emmets claim a sixth senior hurling title in Wicklow as they defeated Carnew in a very one-sided second half contest at Aughrim.

And it was Bray's number 14, Christy Moorehouse, who pointed the way to victory with a massive 12 point haul, nine of them from frees.

No one would have expected the game to turn out such a one sided contest as Carnew came out for the first half up for the fight and led for a period after Centre forward Wayne Kinsella had finished a long range free by Enda Donohoe to the net on 16 minutes (1-2 to 0-3).

However, Bray led by 0-7 to 1-2 a half-time but then Carnew were to score only two further points in the second half as the Emmets took complete control of the exchanges.

Scorers for Bray: C Moorehouse (0-12, 9f), M Boland (1-0), D Masterson (0-2), M Lennon, S Lohan, P Doyle, L Maloney, E McCormack, D Maloney, D Lohan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carnew: E Donohoe 0-3 (frees), W Kinsella 1-0, P Doran 0-1.

Bray Emmets: J Doyle, C McKay, P Kiely, S Maloney, D Lohan, J Henderson, D Henderson, L Maloney, P Doyle, D Masterson, M Lennon, D Maloney, M Boland, C Moorehouse, B McCormack.

Subs: E McCormack for B McCormack, D Masterson for P Doyle, S Lohan for D Maloney, L Benville for M Lennon, C O Dualachain for L Maloney.

Carnew Emmets: B Fitzgerald, A Kinsella C McCrea, A Hughes, J McGing, P Doran, John Doyle snr, M O'Brien, Jack Doyle, O Young W Kinsella, D Foley John Doyle jnr, P McGing, E Donohoe.

Subs: E Kavanagh for P McGing, J Gregan for O Young, J Young for J Doyle.

Referee: J Keenan, Aughrim.