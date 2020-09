Naomh Mairtin 1-13

Ardee St Mary’s 1-9

John Savage, Darver

Louth SFC final

It was third time lucky for Naomh Mairtin as they clinched their first ever senior title in a gripping Louth decider.

Runners-up to Newtown Blues in 2018 and ‘19, the men from Monasterboice rode their luck at times in Darver, but were worthy champions in the end as they dashed Ardee St Mary’s hopes of a first county crown in 25 years.

Goalkeeper Craig Lynch almost singlehandedly kept them in the game in the opening half, before full forward Sam Mulroy drove them to victory after the break.

Scorers for Noamh Mairtin: S Mulroy (0-9, 8f), C Whelan (1-1), V Leddy, E Callaghan, T Gray (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ardee St Mary’s: L Jackson (1-0 pen), T Jackson, P Clarke 0-2 each, D McConnon, M Fay, R Carroll, Conor Gillespie (f), K Moran 0-1 each.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: C Lynch; T Sullivan, M Fanning, M Whelan; C Healy, C Morgan, J Clutterbuck; V Leddy, E Whelan; S Campbell, E Callaghan,P Berrill; C Whelan, S Mulroy, T Gray.

Subs: S Healy for M Fanning (24), JP Rooney for T Gray (49), G Mooney for V Leddy (55), E Wright for T Sullivan (58), B McQuillan for P Berrill (60+5).

ARDEE ST MARY’S: A McGauley; D McKenny, K Faulkner, C Keenan; L Jackson, T Jackson, E Keenan; RJ Callaghan, R Leavy; Carl Gillespie, C Keenan, K Moran; D McConnon, R Carroll, D Clarke.

Subs: J Crawley for R Leavy (37), P Clarke for D Clarke (37), Carl Gillespie for RJ Callaghan (42), M Fay for Conor Gillespie (60), N Eccles for K Moran (60).

Referee: P Kneel.