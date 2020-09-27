Michael Kelly guides Castlemartyr into final derby with Russell Rovers

Castlemartyr 1-13 Kilbrittain 0-13

Castlemartyr secured their place in the Co-Op Superstores Cork LIHC final against their neighbours from Russell Rovers with a hard-fought victory over Kilbrittain at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Michael Kelly struck for the all-important goal just after half-time after he profited from a deft flick from Barry Lawton to double his side’s lead from three to six, 1-10 to 0-7.

Scores from Maurice Sexton (2) and Ross Cashman reduced Kilbrittain’s deficit to three by the time the water break came around but two Lawton points meant the West Cork side were never able to break the goal.

Dec Harrington and Sexton did manage to register white flags but Lawton’s scores, coupled with the defensive excellence of Ciaran Joyce and Darragh Moran, were enough to see the East Cork side home.

Castlemartyr flew out the blocks and led by 0-6 to 0-0 after fifteen minutes with Niall Madden firing over three points from midfield.

Paudie Brennan finally put the Carbery side on the board just before the water break and from there to the short whistle, they were the better side.

Sexton and Cashman found the target along with Mark Hickey, Morgan Madden, and Conor Moloney, while points from Lawtons, Barry and Brian, meant the Imokilly side led by 0-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Kelly extended that lead on the resumption before striking for that goal that was so crucial in securing their first county final appearance since winning the junior crown in 2014.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (1-3, 2 frees), Barry Lawton (0-4, 1 ’65), N Madden (0-3), Brian Lawton, E Martin, J McGann (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilbrittain: M Sexton (0-5 frees), R Cashman (0-2, 1 free), P Brennan, M Hickey, P Wall, M Madden, C Moloney and D Harrington (0-1 each).

CASTLEMARTYR: E McGovern; B O’Tuama, D Moran, C Martin; A Bowens, C Joyce, P Fleming; M Cosgrave, N Madden; Brian Lawton (Capt), Barry Lawton, J Stack; E Martin, J McGann, M Kelly.

Subs: S Hennessey for Stack (43), B Smiddy for Cosgrave (47), E Clifford for Martin (57), D Kelly for McGann (59).

KILBRITTAIN: A Hayes; N O’Donovan (Capt), J Hurley, D Desmond; R Cashman, T Harrington, T Sheehan; P Brennan, C Hickey; M Sexton, C Sheehan, M Hickey; P Wall, C Moloney, M Madden.

Subs: D Harrington for M Hickey (39), P O’Mahony for Madden (43), S Shorten for Brennan (47), C Hogan for C Hickey (50).

Referee: D Kirwan (Éire Óg).