Brilliant Quinlivan goal brings more final heartbreak for Loughmore

Back to back titles for Clonmel but second final defeat in a week for Loughmore
Jason Lonergan of Clonmel Commercials in action against Willie Eviston of Loughmore-Castleiney during the Tipperary County Senior Football Championship Final

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 18:56 PM
Michael Dundon, Semple Stadium

Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials 1-16 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-15 

Former All-Star Michael Quinlivan scored a spectacular goal seven minutes from time to edge pire holders Clonmel Commercials to victory over arch rivals Loughmore-Castleiney in a thrilling Tipperary senior football final at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

The stylish Clonmel man ran all of 70 meters past despairing Loughmore tackles before tucking the ball neatly in the net to put his side 1-15 to 1-13 ahead and tip the balance of game that seemed to be going Loughmore’s way at the time. He also had the chance to put the game to bed in injury-time but incredibly sent wide with the goal at his mercy.

It was Commercials' fifth county title of the decade and the first back-to-back success since 1990.

For Loughmore-Castleiney it was a second county final defeat in a week, having lost the hurling decider to Kiladangan last Sunday, and it was also their 11th successive Sunday in championship action.

They showed no sign of fatigue as they raced into a three-point lead after only four minutes but Commercials settled and the sides were level 0-5 each at the water break. The second quarter belonged to Commercials however and with Jason Lonergan and the Kennedys to the fore they went 0-13 to 0-7 clear by half-time.

Loughmore had a goal from Conor McGrath inside a minute of resuming to take control, and coming to the second water break they were level (1-11 to 0-14), but Sean O'Connor nudged Commercials ahead with a pointed free just on the break (0-15 to 1-11).

In a hectic last quarter, Loughmore hit the front with points from John McGrath and Joe Nyland, but Quinlivan’s goal restored Commercials’ lead.

Points by Conor Ryan and Evan Sweeney levelled for Loughmore after 58 minutes but a minute later Jack Kennedy kicked the winner for Commercials.

Quinlivan’s goal was the turning point and he, with Jason Lonergan, Seamus Kennedy, Pauric Louram, Jack Kennedy, and Michael O Reilly were inspiring figures for Commercials.

To be so close to county honours for the second Sunday running was heartbreak for Loughmore, who were seeking their fourth football title of the decade and first since 2016. John Meagher, Joseph Nyland, John McGrath, Conor Ryan, Noel McGrath, and Willie Eviston were their top performers.

Scorers for Commercials: J Lonergan (0-5, 2 frees); M Quinlivan (1-1); J O Connor (0-3 frees); J Kennedy, S Kennedy (0-2 each), Conal Kennedy, Colman Kennedy, R Lambe (0-1 each);

Scorers for Loughmore: C Ryan (0-6, 5 frees), Conor McGrath (1-0); J McGrath, E Sweeney, J Nyland (0-2 each); C Connolly, A McGrath, L Treacy (0-1 each);

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS:  M O Reilly; J Ahearne, L Ryan, J Peters; P Louram, S Kennedy, K Fahey; Conal Kennedy, J Kennedy; Colman Kennedy, M Quinlivan, R Peters; J Lonergan, S O Connor, R Lambe 

Subs: C McGeever for Conal Kennedy (52);

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY:  S Hennessy; E Ryan, J Meagher, W Eviston; A McGrath, B McGrath, J Hennessy; N McGrath, J Nyland; E Sweeney, Ciaran McGrath, C Connolly; C Ryan, J McGrath, Conor McGrath; 

Subs: L Treacy for Connolly (29), L Egan for E Ryan (34);

Referee: S Peters, Aherlow

