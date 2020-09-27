WATCH: Nemo Rangers put their Cork Premier SFC title on the line against Ballincollig

We finish up a hectic weekend of broadcasting on the Irish Examiner website with a big Cork Premier SFC clash.

This quarter-final, postponed from last weekend, sees county champions Nemo Rangers putting their crown on the line against Ballincollig at Páirc Ui Rinn.

The Village have lowered Nemo's colours in the recent past and will be keen to build on their improving form as the league phase of Championship continued.

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by Nemo legend Derek Kavanagh and The Echo’s Eamonn Murphy to see if Nemo can continue their impressive group-stage performances, with our coverage beginning at 7.15pm ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in.

Here's our preview of the game:

Premier SFC quarter-final: Nemo Rangers v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Murnane), 7.30pm.

Originally scheduled for last weekend, this game was put back as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. Nemo eased through their group with Luke Connolly, Mark Cronin, and Paul Kerrigan in sparkling form in attack. Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin, Kevin O’Donovan and Kieran Histon mean that scores at the other end are hard-earned.

Ballincollig have won the last two games between the clubs, semi-finals in 2014 and 2016. Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy lead the way in attack, where Pa Kelly still plays a role, while Seán Kiely and Ciarán O’Sullivan remain a strong midfield partnership. Liam Jennings is integral at full-back.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers