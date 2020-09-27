Football silverware for Midleton after one-sided East Cork final

Midleton 4-8

Carrigtwohill 0-9

Derek Kiely, Cobh

East Cork JAFC final

Midleton were far too clinical for neighbours and fierce rivals Carrigtwohill in this one-sided East Cork JAFC final in Cobh on Sunday.

Two early scores from Luke O’Farrell and Garran Manley set the early trend for the Magpies as Carrigtwohill struggled to get a foothold.

Midleton had one hand on the trophy when goals from Eoin Moloney and a Jay Hogan OG pushed them into a commanding lead. Carrigtwohill were hugely reliant on Liam Gosnell for scores and he converted four frees to leave his side seven points in arrears at the interval.

The second half was dominated again by Midleton with goals from Sean O’Meara and Ian Kenefick leaving them celebrating long before the final whistle.

Scorers for Midleton: S O’Meara (1-1), E Moloney and I Kenefick (1-0 each), J Hogan (OG), G Manley (0-3), L O’Farrell (0-2), C Beausang C Gunning and C Daly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cobh: L Gosnell (0-5f), D Rooney, S Roche and O Baverstock (0-1 each).

MIDLETON: E Collins, C Crowley, A Ryan, S Smyth; L Dineen, S O’Farrell, E Mitchell; A Daly, P O’Farrell; C Gunning, L O’Farrell, S O’Meara; G Manley, E Moloney (Cpt) C Beausang.

Subs: P White for E Moloney (14) I Kenefick for A Daly (50) C Daly for C Gunning and P O’Brien for G Manley (56) CARRIGTWOHILL: C Keegan; B Twomey, T Hogan (Cpt) D Rooney; A Walsh-Barry, J Horgan, P Sullivan; P Hogan, C O’Mahony; J McCarthy, L O’Sullivan, S Rohan;

D Crotty, S Roche, L Gosnell.

Subs: B Horgan for D Crotty (25) S De Burca for D Rooney (42) L Kelly-O’Regan for L Gosnell 49).

Referee: Rob Whelan (Aghada)