St Thomas' survive thriller as Cappataggle suffer more semi-final heartbreak

St Thomas’ 1-15 Cappataggle 0-17

There was more semi-final heartbreak for Cappataggle in Galway as they lost out at this juncture for the fourth year in a row in their quest to reach a first-ever final.

They pushed the champions St Thomas’ all the way at Kenny Park in Athenry and almost forced extra-time but Dan Nevin, who had earlier landed a superb sideline from the right, saw his cut in the sixth minute of injury-time fly narrowly the wrong side of the far post.

“I went straight over to Dan at the whistle, it was such a gutsy effort and it was so close,” said St Thomas’ manager Kevin Lally.

“I don’t wish to be patronising but of course you’d have to feel sorry for them. Hopefully their day will come.”

His side can now turn their attention to Turloughmore in the final in Athenry next Saturday as a club which only won the first of its four titles in 2012 are now only 60 minutes away from a three-in-a-row.

The sides were level four times in the opening half but Cappataggle deservedly led by 0-9 to 1-4 at the break.

Cappataggle were clearly up for the battle and the sides exchanged points three times in the opening 15 minutes.

Then a good delivery down the left from impressive full-back Fintan Burke was collected by his cousin Eanna Burke who soloed in from the wing and drilled the ball low into the bottom right corner to make it 1-3 to 0-3.

The response from Cappataggle was impressive and they hit the next six points without reply before 2017 All-Ireland-winning captain David Burke set up Oisin Flannery for a point before the break.

The second half developed into a thriller with Cappataggle refusing to relent after the champions got on top and Jarlath Mannion’s fourth point from play cut the gap to the minimum with seven minutes left.

Two points from Conor Cooney gave St Thomas’ a cushion and when goalkeeper James Skehill blasted a 20-metre free over the bar and sub Steven Creaven landed another one from distance, it set up a frantic finish that ended in yet more heartbreak for a shattered Cappataggle side.

Scorers for St Thomas’: C Cooney 0-5 (3 frees, 1 ’65), E Burke 1-0, O Flannery 0-3, J Headd, J Regan, Darragh Burke 0-2 each, David Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Cappataggle: A Dolan 0-6 (frees), J Mannion 0-4, D Mannion, D Nevin (sideline), D Joyce, N Collins, O Finn, J Skehill (free), S Creaven (free) 0-1 each.

St Thomas’: G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, S Skehill; J Headd, S Cooney, D Sherry; D Burke, J Regan; E Burke, C Cooney, E Duggan; O Flannery, Darragh Burke, B Burke.

Subs: B Farrell for Duggan (38), D McGlynn for Flannery (59).

Cappataggle: J Skehill; D Cronin, J Garvey, P Egan; D Dolan, R Garvey, A Loughnane; D Nevin, E Garvey; J Egan, A Dolan, D Mannion; N Collins, D Joyce, J Mannion.

Subs: M Broderick for Loughnane (39), D Malone for Egan (43), O Finn for Collins (51), S Creaven for A Dolan (61).

Referee: L Gordon (Killimor).