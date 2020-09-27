Cian O'Riordan dazzles as Mallow ease past Fermoy

Cork SAFC semi-final: Mallow 0-12 Fermoy 0-9

Mallow will face either Éire Óg or O’Donovan Rossa in next month's Cork SAFC final after battling past neighbours Fermoy in Glanworth on Sunday.

Darragh Moynihan’s side looked impressive from the outset and kept the pressure on for 55 minutes of this semi-final - though looked vulnerable as the winning post came into view.

Led in the scoring stakes by the irrepressible corner forward Cian O’Riordan, Mallow were on the front foot for the majority of this tie, leading at half time, both water breaks and most importantly at the final whistle.

The victors have been steadily improving since they lost out to Kiskeam on the opening day of the championship and are more than worthy of their spot in this season’s showpiece game.

Mallow were first on the scoreboard with a free from O’Riordan - who would add three more scores in the opening half - as Fermoy struggled to handle his power and accuracy.

Fermoy’s Ruairi O’Hagan responded with a point in the fifth minute to level things but five points on the bounce from Mallow, Michael O’Rourke, Daniel O’Sullivan (two) and a brace from O’Riordan swung this one in favour of victors at the first water break.

O’Sullivan (first cousin of Mallow golfer James Sugrue who has been competing in the Irish Open) was dominant in the opening period with Darragh Moynihan, Eoin Stanton, Shane Merritt and Mattie Taylor also putting in serious shifts.

Cork star Taylor, along with his inter-county colleague James Loughrey showed their full array of talents with the former mopping up continuously while Loughrey pushed forward at every opportunity to bolster what was a very potent attacking sextet.

For Fermoy, the effort was there all over the pitch with O’Hagan, Padraig De Róiste and Darragh O’Carroll at centre back impressing throughout – the loss through injury of Cork star Tomas Clancy to the team was a major blow to their ambitions.

Mallow held their nerve and their early advantage to the main interval and were well worth their four point lead (0-8 to 0-4).

The second half started in the same manner as the first with O’Riordan and O’Hagan trading frees as Mallow tightened up the middle third stopping Fermoy from breaking fast.

Another huge score from O’Sullivan pushed Mallow five clear again however Fermoy were in no mood to give this one away and points from keeper Liam Coleman (45) De Róiste, and O’Hagan had this one down to just two as the game ticked into added time. Mallow were under pressure and coughed up the ball far too easy on more than one occasion late on however a magnificent 45 from Ryan Harkin secured the win and it is Mallow that deservedly advance.

Scorers for Mallow: C O’Riordan (0-5, 2 frees); K O’Sullivan (0-3), R Harkin (0-2, 1 45); M O’Rourke, K Sheehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: R O’Hagan (0-4, frees); K Morrison (0-2); L Coleman (45), P De Róiste, M Brennan (0-1 each).

MALLOW: K Doyle; O Carroll, J Loughrey, A Cashman; B Myres, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton; K O’Sullivan, R Harkin, M O’Rourke; C O’Riordan, K Sheehan, P Herlihy.

Subs: J Dillon for M O’Rourke (50), E Kelleher for K Sheehan (54).

FERMOY: L Coleman; S Shanahan, E Clancy, R Morrisson; A Baragry, D O’Carroll, P Murphy; D Dawson, S Aherne; B O’Sullivan, P De Róiste, D O’Flynn; R O’Hagan, M Brennan, K Morrisson.

Subs: A Creed for E Clancy (44), R O’Callaghan for M Brennan (46, G Lardner for A Baragry (50), A O’Connor for D O’Flynn (52), D Lardner for K Morrisson (55).

Referee: B Coniry (Crosshaven)