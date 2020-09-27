Kilshannig hold Harbour Rovers in epic Avondhu final

Avondhu JAHC final: Kilshannig 1-17 Harbour Rovers 1-17 (aet)

Kilshannig and Harbour Rovers must meet again after this epic Avondhu JAHC final finished level following extra-time in Kildorrery on Saturday.

Kevin O'Flynn's injury-time equaliser was no more than Kilshannig deserved after a thrilling spectacle.

The opening quarter was a sign of things to come with the sides trading score for score with Dave Pyne (Harbour Rovers) and Killian O'Hanlon (Kilshannig) to the fore.

Jack Twomey's pointed free edged Kilshannig ahead 0-4 to 0-3 at the first water break.

Indeed, another Twomey free pushed his side 0-8 to 0-7 clear at the interval. The second half again proved a carbon copy of the first before Kilshannig pushed clear before sub Denis Gallagher hit two wonderful points to level the tie (0-12 each) and force extra time.

Both sides exchanged a goal within a minute of one another - Killian O'Hanlon and Padraig Hannon both netting.

Harbour Rovers the struck a purple patch and a series of points had them 1-17 to 1-13 clear at half-time. But Kilshanning stuck to their task hitting four points without reply - the last being O'Flynn's free.

Scorers for Kilshannig: J Twomey (0-7, 4f), K O'Hanlon (1-2), K Twomey (0-3, 1 sideline), Diarmuid O'Sullivan (0-2), Darragh O'Sullivan (0-1), C McMahon (0-1), K O'Flynn (0-1, f).

Scorers for Harbour Rovers: S Condon (0-8, 5f), P Hannon (1-1), D Pyne (0-3), D Gallagher (0-2), P Condon (0-2), C Dennehy (0-1).

KILSHANNIG: J Quinn; C O'Shea, B Guerin, C Murphy; Darragh O'Sullivan, E Burke, B O'Shea; P Walsh, E O'Hanlon; J Kearney, K O'Hanlon, K Twomey; E O'Sullivan, J Twomey, Diarmuid O'Sullivan.

Subs: D Twomey for Diarmuid O'Sullivan, C McMahon for E O'Sullivan, T O'Sullivan for C Murphy, K O'Flynn for D Twomey, R O'Mahony for J Kearney.

HARBOUR ROVERS: D O'Sullivan; B O'Keeffe, B Gallagher, P Blackburne; S Finn, T Condon, J Coughlan; P Condon, D Pyne; S Dunne, C Dennehy, P Hannon; S Condon, S O'Riordan, J Fitzgibbon.

Subs: E Roche for S Dunne, D Gallagher for J Fitzgibbon, J Fitzgibbon for C Dennehy.

Referee: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)