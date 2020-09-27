Cork SAHC: Three-goal burst in six-minute spell sees Fr O'Neill's progress to final

Cork SAHC: Fr O’Neill’s 4-13 Newcestown 1-13

Ultimately it was a devastating three-goal burst in the six minutes leading up to half-time that secured Fr O’Neill’s their place in the final of the Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC at the expense of Newcestown in Páirc Uí Rinn this afternoon.

They trailed by 1-3 to 0-5 at the first water break, but two goals from their talisman, Declan Dalton, sandwiched by another major from the impressive Rob Cullinane to give them a 3-9 to 1-4 half-time advantage.

Newcestown also lost Colm Dineen to a second yellow card during the O’Neill’s blitz and when Liam O’Driscoll struck for the Imokilly side’s fourth goal six minutes after the re-start to make it 4-11 to 1-6, the game was up for the Carbery outfit.

However, the west Cork-men, who lost their founding member Jimmy O’Mahony in the lead up to the game, dug in well and had the better of the remainder of the game with Luke Meade, Conor O’Neill and Jack Meade all to the fore.

They couldn’t find the goal they needed, with Mark O’Keeffe and Cian Twomey solid at the back for O’Neill’s, though their scoring threat did dry up.

Newcestown got the start they needed when David Buckley was fouled for a penalty in the third minute. Cian Healy duly dispatched it past Colin Sloane and straight away the west Cork side’s gander was up.

Three more points from Healy and another from Tadgh Twomey gave them their early advantage.

However, when O’Neill’s got the upper hand, Dalton, Dunne and O’Driscoll had the nous to make it matter to set up a mouth-watering final against Charleville next weekend.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton (2-3, 1-2 frees), L O’Driscoll (1-3), R Cullinane (1-0), B Dunne (0-3), P McMahon (0-2), K O’Sullivan and Joe Millerick (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: C Healy (1-4, 1-0 pen, 2 frees, 1 ’65), L Meade, J Meade and E Kelly (frees) (0-2 each), C O’Neill (’65), T Twomey and J Kelleher (0-1 each).

FR O’NEILL’S: C Sloane; M Millerick (J Capt.), S O’Connor, E Motherway; J Barry, M O’Keeffe, T Millerick; K O’Sullivan, Joe Millerick; R Cullinane, P McMahon (J Capt.), J Hankard, L O’Driscoll, D Dalton, B Dunne.

Subs: John Millerick for Dunne (blood, 44-46 min), E Conway for Hankard (44 min), P Butler for Motherway (44 min), John Millerick for Joe Millerick (46 min), C Broderick for T Millerick (50 min).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney (Capt), C Twomey, N Murray; C O’Neill, L Meade, G O’Donovan; C Dineen, T Twomey; J Meade, J Kelleher, D Twomey; D Buckley, S O’Donovan, C Healy.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for D Twomey (h/t), E Kelly for Healy (40 min), Collins for Murray (40 min).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).