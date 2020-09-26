Patrick Horgan leads Glen Rovers comeback to set up final with Blackrock

Cork PSHC semi-final: Glen Rovers 0-22 Erin's Own 3-10

Glen Rovers will meet Blackrock in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC final next weekend, their hard-fought victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening (Saturday) sees them back in the final after finishing runners-up to Imokilly last year.

They trailed by five points at the interval but a much improved second half saw them through this stiff test with three to spare.