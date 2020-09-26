Patrick Horgan leads Glen Rovers comeback to set up final with Blackrock

Cork PSHC semi-final: Glen Rovers 0-22 Erin's Own 3-10
Glen Rovers will meet Blackrock in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC final next weekend, their hard-fought victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening (Saturday) sees them back in the final after finishing runners-up to Imokilly last year.
They trailed by five points at the interval but a much improved second half saw them through this stiff test with three to spare.
Once again, Patrick Horgan played a decisive role with his contribution of 14 points. Erin’s Own settled better. The pace of Robbie O’Flynn in their half-forward line was significant as he struck over the opening point in the fourth minute. This was followed by a goal from Maurice O’Connell three minutes later after a splendid move involving Alan Bowne and Eoghan Murphy. Robbie O’Flynn and Bowen extended the lead, the only reply from Glen Rovers was two Patrick Horgan points – one from play. Shay Bowen too wasn’t found wanting, a point-blank save from Conor Dorris. At the water break, the east Cork men led 1-3 to 0-4. A second goal for Erin’s Own arrived in the 18th minute. Another surging run from Robbie O'Flynn, his shot was stopped by Cathal Hickey but Cian O’Callaghan was on hand to find the net. The Erin’s Own rearguard was imperious, consequently their forward unit was enjoying vast amounts of possession but they weren’t making full use, hitting five wides in that opening half to Glen Rovers one. Erin’s Own built up an interval lead of 2-6 to 0-7 – Horgan and Dean Brosnan keeping the Glen in the game with late points. Erin’s Own too had to contend with losing two of their half-back line to injury — James O’Flynn and Stephen Cronin forced off. Six points on the bounce at the start of the second half showed the Glen meant business. They also introduced two substitutes. Their lay-off might have been telling in the first-half but they were in their stride now. Simon Kennefick and David Noonan on target too. Glen Rovers took the lead, 0-14 to 2-7, at the three-quarter mark. Erin’s Own were finished just yet. Robbie O’Flynn blasting to the roof of the net. The Glen pulled the lead back again with four unanswered points. Robbie O’Flynn replied for Erin’s Own. Three more points on the bounce for the Glen – sub Dale Tynan getting in on the act – they were 0-21 to 3-8 to the good entering stoppage time. O’Flynn added some superb points but the Glen held firm.
Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (0-14, 0-9 frees, 0-1 65), D Noonan, D Cronin and S Kennefick (0-2 each), D Brosnan and D Tynan (0-1 each).
Scorers for Erin’s Own: R O’Flynn (1-5, 0-2 frees), M O’Carroll (1-1), C O’Callaghan (1-0), A Bowen (0-3, 0-1 free), E Murphy (0-1 free).
GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; S McDonnell, D Dooling, A Lynch; R Downey, B Moylan, D Noonan; D Cronin, A O’Donovan; D Brosnan, P Horgan, L Horgan; C Dorris, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.
Subs: D Cunningham for C Dorris (half-time), M Dooley for L Coughlan (half-time), D Tynan for L Horgan (42).
ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, D Twomey; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; S Kelly, C Coakley; K Murphy, R O’Flynn, M O’Carroll; E Murphy, A Bowen, C O’Callaghan.
Subs: B Óg Murphy for J O’Flynn (22 inj), S Horgan for S Cronin (32 inj), R Twomey for E Murphy (36), C Lenihan for C O’Callaghan (39), S Guilfoyle for A Bowen (52).
Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease)
