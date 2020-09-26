David Clifford hits wonder goal as East Kerry make wasteful Mid pay

Kerry SFC Final: East Kerry 2-15 Mid Kerry 0-9

In the space of three second-half minutes, it was lights out for Mid Kerry and back-to-back joy for the men from the east of the county.

Behind by two at the break, Mid Kerry, continuing their first-half wastefulness, failed to convert either of the two chances they created at the beginning of the second period.

First, it was Liam Carey who was off target with a free, then Fiachra Clifford dropped his shot into the grateful hands of goalkeeper Shane Ryan.

On 34 minutes, they were made to pay dearly. David Clifford, out of absolutely nothing, pinged a shot that sailed into the top right corner of the Mid Kerry goal. It was a moment of pure magic from Clifford, Mid Kerry defenders standing aghast at having conceded a goal when one did not look remotely possible.

If there was a nagging sense Mid Kerry would not be able to rescue a 1-9 to 0-7 deficit, there was thumping confirmation less than three minutes later that they would not be bridging a 12-year gap to the division’s last Bishop Moynihan success, as Paudie Clifford fed Darragh Roche and he delivered their second goal to put eight between them.

From there, this Kerry county final was a procession, East Kerry cruising to a ninth title.

Evan Cronin, Darragh Roche, and Dara Moynihan all nailed the target to swell East Kerry's lead to 11 points come the second water break.

Summing up Mid Kerry’s nightmare second half was their inability to add to their first-half tally until the 56th minute.

While Mid Kerry would have been most pleased with their first-half workrate, turnovers forced, and approach play, a clinical final product deserted them on too many occasions. Peter O’Sullivan’s charges kicked eight first-half wides, hit the post with one chance, and dropped another short.

That level of wastefulness a team simply cannot afford when it is East Kerry who are in the far corner of the ring.

One of those Mid Kerry wides was a Ronan Murphy goal chance, East Kerry ‘keeper Shane Ryan spreading himself very well to narrow the angle for Murphy.

East Kerry had a green flag opportunity of their own not long after, Darragh Moynihan feeding Dan O’Donoghue instead of taking his mark, the centre-back’s low shot though was well kept out by Stephen Cahillane.

Despite not enjoying as much possession as their opponents, the reigning champions were ultra-efficient with their shot-taking in the opening quarter and led 0-6 to 0-3 at the water break.

David Clifford is good at football pic.twitter.com/sRHd8rEOWW — Eoin Sheahan (@EoinSheahan) September 26, 2020

David Clifford, who was being picked by new addition to the Kerry panel Mike Breen, kicked two of East Kerry’s opening six white flags and had a hand in two more. The two-time All-Star won the free which Darragh Roche converted and provided the assist for Darragh Moynihan’s point.

A pair from Liam Carey after play resumed narrowed the deficit to the minimum, but three wides thereafter stifled their efforts.

Down the other end, Clifford and Roche didn’t need to be asked twice when an opening present itself, the two East Kerry forwards restoring their team’s three-point advantage.

David Roche and Carey (free) sandwiched a fine Evan Cronin mark to leave the interval scoreline reading 0-9 to 0-7.

The second-half wasn’t seven minutes old when Mid Kerry had been left to rue terribly their first-half wastefulness.

Scorers for East Kerry: D Clifford (1-4); D Roche (1-3, 0-1 mark, 0-1 free); E Cronin (0-3, 0-1 mark); R Buckley, D Moynihan (0-2 each); B O’Donoghue (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mid Kerry: L Carey (0-6, 0-4 frees); D Roche, C Kennedy (0-1 free), G O’Grady (0-1) each.

EAST KERRY: East Kerry: S Ryan (Rathmore); N Donohue (Firies), J Sherwood (Firies), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); S Cronin (Spa), D O’Donoghue (Spa), P Murphy (Rathmore); M Ryan (Rathmore), R Buckley (Listry); D Moynihan (Spa), P Clifford (Fossa), B O’Keeffe (Rathmore); D Clifford (Fossa), D Roche (Glenflesk), E Cronin (Spa).

Subs: M Foley (Spa) for O’Keeffe, D O’Brien (Glenflesk) for M Ryan (both 47 min); B O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for S Cronin, J O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for E Cronin (both 56); P Doyle (Gneeveguilla) for Moynihan (58).

MID KERRY: S Cahillane (Keel); D Mangan (Laune Rangers), P Wrenn (Milltown-Castlemaine), M Breen (Beaufort); P Crowley (Laune Rangers), P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh-Glencar), J Brosnan (Glenbeigh-Glencar); C McGillycuddy (Glenbeigh-Glencar), R Murphy (Beaufort); D Roche (Milltown-Castlemaine), C Kennedy (Beaufort), F Clifford (Laune Rangers); G O’Grady (Glenbeigh-Glencar), L Carey (Beaufort), D O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh-Glencar).

Subs: C Teahan (Glenbeigh-Glencar) for Clifford (40); J O’Connor (Beaufort) for Kennedy (45); C Moriarty (Milltown-Castlemaine) for O’Sullivan, G Horan (Milltown-Castlemaine) for Brosnan (50); S O’Brien (Beaufort) for Roche (52).

Referee: P Hayes.