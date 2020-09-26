Brilliant Beausang steers Russell Rovers into decider

Cork IHC semi-final: Russell Rovers 1-15 St Catherine’s 0-13

A stunning 10- point contribution from Josh Beausang helped Russell Rovers reach the Cork Co-Op Superstores IHC final with a hard-earned win over St Catherine’s at Killeagh.

Despite St Catherine’s superiority in the opening exchanges they were punished with two slick points from Matt and Brian Mulcahy.

It was evident Russell Rovers were intent on getting quick ball into their energetic forwards and it worked in the seventh minute when Brian ‘Bud’ Hartnett showed incredible pace to drill a low shot to the corner of the net.

Credit to St Catherine’s, they responded in style with five consecutive points that included four from the stick of Shane O’Brien, that saw them lead 0-7 to 1-0 in the 16th minute.

On the resumption after the water break, the Shanagarry outfit increased the tempo but their scoring drought didn’t end until the 25th minute when Dan Ruddy drilled over a classy point.

Lack of scoring affected both sides and Catherine’s ended 13 minutes without a score with consecutive points from O’Brien and Dan Mangan.

Russell Rovers finished the half with a Josh Beausang white flag but they went in trailing 0-9 to 1-2 at the break.

Rovers showed more urgency and wind-assisted they won the majority of possession on the restart, despite Richard Galvin missing a wonderful goal opportunity just four minutes in.

It was a tense game up to the 50th minute at which point a Beausang 65 edged Russell Rovers ahead by the minimum.

The game still hung in the balance right to the wire but the class of Russell Rovers dampened the spirit of St Catherine’s as four points in added time from Beausang (3) and Jack McGrath finally got them over the line.

Scorers for Russell Rovers: J Beausang 0-10 (0-6f, 65), B Hartnett 1-0, L Duggan-Murray 0-2, J McGrath 0-2, D Ruddy 0-1.

Scorers for St Catherine’s: S O’Brien 0-8 (0-6f,65), M Mulcahy 0-3, B Mulcahy, D Mangan (0-1 each).

RUSSELL ROVERS: R Walsh; K O’Brien, P Lane, E O’Sullivan; J Kennifick, J P Ivers, C Ruddy; K Tattan, K Walsh; L Duggan-Murray, K Moynihan, J McGrath; B Hartnett, J Beausang, D Ruddy.

Subs: P Cummins for D Ruddy (42).

ST CATHERINE’S: E Davis; S O’Brien, E Wallace, C O’Brien; C Hegarty, R Galvin, K Neville; S O’Brien, J Neville; S Cotter, L O’Connor, D Mangan; B Mulcahy, P Roche, M Mulcahy.

Subs: R Galvin for P Roche (h-t), B Davis L O’Connor (45), S O’Regan for S O’Brien (50).

Referee: Dave Daly (Brian Dillons).