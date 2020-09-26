WATCH: The second Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC semi-final between Glen Rovers and Erin's Own

In our second Irish Examiner live stream of the day, Glen Rovers face Erin's Own in another Cork Premier SHC semi-final showdown.

Oisin Langan will call the clash in the company of Ronan Curran and former Glen legend Seanie McGrath.

Is this bonus territory for Erin’s Own? Manager Martin Bowen admitted after their first round defeat that their chief worry heading into the championship was losing their senior status. They could have easily lost their second and third group outings, but didn’t. and now here they are, an hour from the county final.

There was so much in their quarter-final win to be admired. Fight and determination aplenty as well as the enterprise of Robbie O’Flynn and the dead-ball accuracy of Eoghan Murphy.

Glen Rovers have had a four-week break due to finishing the group stages as top seeds.

Patrick Horgan tormented the Erin’s Own defence on the last occasion these two clubs met in the championship — 2016 county final — and he struck 2-30 (0-22 from the placed ball) during the group stage.

Dean Brosnan, Simon Kennefick, and Liam Coughlan are others who will keep the Erin’s Own rearguard busy.