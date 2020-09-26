WATCH: Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC semi-final meeting of Blackrock and UCC

Today the Irish Examiner live streams both Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC semi-finals from Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Will the rise of Blackrock be stopped cold by UCC’s cocktail of talents? Join us at 3.45pm for the pre-game build-up, with Colm O’Connor joined in the gantry by Ger Cunningham and Mark Landers.

Having dealt sufficiently with the threat of Douglas trio Shane Kingston, Brian Turnbull, and Alan Cadogan last time out, the Rockies defence is in for another testing afternoon.

Kerry’s Shane Conway is dangerous from play and the placed ball, while Blarney’s Padraig Power will be full of confidence after hitting 3-2 for his club in last weekend’s premier intermediate semi-final. Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe didn’t start against Na Piarsaigh, but his involvement from the off here would be another sniper Blackrock will have to police.

For the well-balanced Rockies, Michael O’Halloran was lethal against Douglas, in what was his first full game back after injury. And he should be stronger again after getting 60 minutes in the legs.

Tadhg Deasy put forward a strong case for a starting berth when impressing off the bench during that quarter-final fixture.