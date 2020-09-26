East Kerry's Dan O'Donoghue targets double delight 

Dan O’Donoghue knows the drill by now.

Twelve months ago he captained East Kerry to a county title, ending a 20-year wait for the trophy.

On Saturday he bids to join an elite club of back-to-back winning skippers.

It has been a campaign like no other — the one constant is the fact that East Kerry keep on winning though the target on their back is much bigger in 2020.

O’Donoghue explained: “Every team wants to play the champions and every team is going to come extra hard against the champions.

“Especially after the St Kieran’s game we knew we would have to up our game. Fellas dug out an extra 10% against St Brendan’s after that. I think it comes down to the time we had together; we only feel that we are only getting going now as the competition is coming to an end, so hopefully, we can peak for the final.”

East Kerry have been boosted by the input of Rathmore players following their relegation from the senior ranks last year. O’Donohgue says the integration has been seamless.

“If you are coming into the reigning champions team, number one you want to get your place in the team and number two, you want to go and win it for yourself and have a county medal.

“If you look at the likes of Shane Ryan, he’s a new keeper with East Kerry, but we all know his style of kick-outs from underage so the Rathmore players fit in very easily. Everyone knows that they are not a guaranteed starter so everybody pushes hard in training.“

Another divisional side stand in their way of back to back trophies. O’Donoghue knows what to expect: We enjoyed the game between Mid Kerry and Dr Crokes.

“Any team that’s scoring 3-20 in a game, you just know that they are going to be attacking. We only conceded eight points the last night, so there’s a big difference there. They’ll be thinking that if they can score the same amount as the last day, it’ll be enough.

“Last year we were leaking goals fairly easily, whereas this year we have only conceded one.

“Communication in the backline, tidying up with back was the main focus this year. We all know the damage our forwards can do at the other end. It could be a real battle and we are just hoping to get over the line.”