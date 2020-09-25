Pa Kilkenny reflects on long road back to the Kerry panel

Once his divisional commitments draw to a close following Saturday evening’s county final, Pa Kilkenny will fall back in with the Kerry football panel.

2020 was to be his first full season in green and gold since 2015 - and it still will be, but just nothing like he imagined it.

Where the inter-county scene is concerned, Kilkenny was a forgotten man in recent years. Let go by then manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice following the conclusion of the 2016 league, the Glenbeigh/Glencar defender could not buy a recall despite the litany of successes he enjoyed with both club and the county junior side.

In the months that followed his dropping from the Kerry panel, Kilkenny played a key role as Glenbeigh/Glencar swept to county, Munster, and All-Ireland junior club glory. There was a second All-Ireland medal pocketed in 2017, Kilkenny lining out at centre-back for the all-conquering Kerry juniors.

But still no comeback.

Come 2019, and with a new Kerry management now in place, Kilkenny reckoned his inter-county days - which included involvement in the memorable 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay win over Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds - were behind him.

“Obviously in 2016, it is a tough call to get. Nobody wants that,” says Kilkenny of his then dropping.

“I was only 23 at the time so I was thinking, the door was still open to me. We won the county, Munster and All-Ireland with the club that year, and I was thinking, hopefully, [that might lead to a recall]. Didn't get the call.

“Played with the Kerry juniors in 2017, we won the All-Ireland. Still didn't get the call.

“So then Peter Keane took over. I probably had thought that ship might have sailed for me.”

But Keane got in touch last summer, the Mid Kerry defender supplied with a gym program which would ensure he was not starting from too far back if it was a case that he was called in for the 2020 season. And called in he was.

His selection at corner-back for Kerry’s McGrath Cup fixture against Tipperary on January 5 bridged an almost four-year gap to the last occasion he saw action for the Kerry seniors.

And although regularly part of the match-day panel during the subsequent league campaign, Kilkenny had not seen game-time when Covid-19 brought the shutters down on sporting activity in mid-March.

“It was a little bit of a surprise to get the call. Obviously, I was delighted the boys gave me that second opportunity. I snapped at the chance.

A lot of fellas don't even get a first chance to play inter-county.

Plus, I think you've seen from the county championship this year the talent that is out there, so just delighted to get the call.

“With Covid, we didn't know if there would be a club or inter-county season. Fellas are just delighted to be back playing club football and to get this county championship played is great. Then to have the inter-county season to look forward to is fantastic.”

Take it as read that Kilkenny will be asked to pick up one of his Kerry team-mates in tomorrow's county final. It could even be that he is the one tasked with shadowing East Kerry’s David Clifford.

The 27-year-old was part of the Mid Kerry side which came up short in the 2011 and 2014 county deciders. He’s dearly hoping it’ll be a case of third time lucky at Austin Stack Park.

“What stands out from 2011 and 2014 is the result, failing to get the win either time. From the panel we have now, Darren O'Sullivan and Gary Sayers are the only two who have county senior medals. That is kind of driving on the other fellas because they obviously want to get one.

“The last few years we have had injuries to a lot of big players and it really hurt us, whereas this year, we have a clean bill of health and a lot of young fellas are after coming into the panel, the likes of David Mangan and Jack O'Connor. They are really after upping the standard.

“We knew there was always great talent in Mid Kerry, we just didn't perform the last couple of years. With any district side, it is about getting a run of games and getting a bit of consistency under your belt to get the ball rolling. Thankfully, we are still going.”