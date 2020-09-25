Manager Richie Kelleher hopes Glen Rovers aren't caught cold after four-week break

Twenty-eight days later. That’s how long it will have been for Glen Rovers in tomorrow’s Premier SHC semi-final since their last championship outing and manager Richie Kelleher sure hopes it’s not a horror show.

There have been prequels. The likes of Kilmallock and Patrickswell learned to their cost in the Limerick SHC that automatic semi-final qualification can be a disadvantage. Both lost to teams who carried momentum from the quarter-finals and Kelleher worries Erin’s Own may be equally blessed.

“It would be a concern of ours because a month is a long time and we were trying to get challenge matches,” he explains. “When we beat Na Piarsaigh and knew we were in the semi-finals we presumed we were a month out. Then the board said it was three weeks and we had to cancel it because we couldn’t refix it because of a football relegation game.

“We wouldn’t say we’ve been all over the place but there have been a few hurdles thrown in our way. With our experience, we think we can handle that but Erin’s Own have come through a great victory and will be settled and we could be caught cold.

I hope and pray our experience will have us ready for that because in a county semi-final if you’re chasing tails you might never catch up. We’re aware of it and working on it but we won’t know until the ball is thrown in.

“Look, it’s worked in our favour and it hasn’t. It is a concern but we have players who lined out in county finals, Munster finals and played for Cork minors, U20s, senior. It’s just one of those things. We watch them in training and if we think they’re too fresh we can push them and vice versa. We’re on the line a long time too.”

That they have, this being Kelleher’s seventh season in charge and this semi-final his 39th championship game at the helm, his statistics-obsessed children inform him. Back-to-back senior titles, the first of them ending a 21-year famine, and two final appearances is a tidy enough return thus far.

“I took it in 2014, I was out of work at the time and took it just to keep myself occupied,” he recalls.

“I had been a selector in 2010 and 2011 so I put my hat in the ring and the club were delighted and we just went on a roll and it was hard to walk away in 2014. And when we won in 2015 it was hard to walk away then.

“The players are mad for road, they’re driving it on all the time. It’s their team and they don’t want to pack it up yet. In 2014, I knew we weren’t that far away, to be honest, and then we had a couple of good years. In 2017, when we were beaten by Na Piarsaigh as we were going for the three in a row I wanted to stay the following year just to steady it.

“We were beaten by Midleton in the fourth round the following year but then the players were on to me and I knew we still had something to give. Then to get the county final last year and losing it made it harder to walk away.

“I only live a two minute drive from the pitch, my mother’s house is only a minute’s walk from it so it’s a big part of my life and if I wasn’t enjoying it I wouldn’t be doing it.”

There was no skipping or jumping from Kelleher when Imokilly were knocked out last month. Sure, last year’s final defeat to them stung but then the Glen know about the pressures of defending titles.

“It was always going to come but we didn’t know when. It had happened to us when we were champions. The day we were knocked out (in 2017), it had come after we had been struggling in a couple of matches, lost a match.

“Imokilly had done a lot of work over the few years. They hadn’t been together because of Covid and when you don’t have that you’re really on what you had in the past and it just caught them. That was a strong college team they faced. Was it surprising? It probably was but it was always going to come.”

Glen Rovers go into the last four with the best defensive record in the group stages, just one goal conceded in three games and half of a fixture with 14 men.

Apart from county men Stephen McDonnell and Robert Downey, Kelleher has a formidable back-line.

“They’re just natural defenders, aggressive and good hurlers,” he says. “They give you a platform but it’s a different test every day you go out. They’re good friends some of them and it’s great that they’re ours.”